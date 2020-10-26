Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

This film promoting the Line BK app is a major distraction

When GreyUnitednj teams up with Thailand's Kasikorn bank we know wackiness ensues. But is throwing concentration out the window a good thing?

Concentration is not the easiest thing to master these days, with our mobile phones providing us endless notifications amounting to countless distractions. 

So how then, might Thailand's Kasikorn bank and popular chat app Line get anyone to pay attention to the launch of their social banking mobile app Line BK?  Why, by making a film about all the other distractions on your phone, of course.

Hence we get 'Concentration', a film about a guy who's just trying to get his friend to pay up money he's owed.  It's not that his friend is deliberately avoiding payment—he's just simply too distracted by all the other app notifications on his phone to make the transfer.  And there are a lot of them— necessitating an intervention of sorts to get this guy's buddy to just use Line BK within their Line chat app to get the money sent pronto.

It's a funny film and you'll enjoy watching it. And by now, most Thai consumers will know what to expect from a Kasikorn spot. Ad Nut has concentrated enough in the past to know who the advertiser and agency are (the team behind the Cannes award-winning Friendshit campaign and its various sequels) and therefore was ready for the inevitable wackiness and willing to wait through the three and a half minutes for the punchline solution. 

But perhaps not everyone in this digitally distracted world is likely to do the same, making the reveal of Line BK a risky proposition, as acknowledged by the film's own theme. Ad Nut managed to miss the fact that these two buddies had been communicating the whole time using Line—which seems pretty critical to making the Line BK at the end.  

Did Ad Nut simply lose concentration, or did 'Concentration' lose Ad Nut? 

Credits

Title: “Concentration”
Brand: LINE BK
Client credits: Tana Pothikamjorn, Oranat Dumrikarnlerd
Agency: GREYnJ United Bangkok

Credits
Chairman:     Thor Santisiri
Chief executive officer:  Kanaporn Hutcheson
Chief creative officer:  Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief operating officer:  Thipayachand Hasdin
Deputy chief creative officer: Asawin Phanichwatana
Creative director:   Jesse Wong
Senior copywriter:   Thanapol Jiratadaporn
Art directors: Pherapas Jongphatcharanan, Tammaporn Sanguanpak, Tanitsara Wunpanich
Copywriters: Natthinee Ruengves, Touchachapon Wuthikangamjorn, Jesse Wong
General manager:   Kanokkorn Seehapan
Group account director:  Kantharat Teerarojjanawong
Account manager:   Apinya Ditsamroeng
Associate strategic planning director: Jongkoch Dusittanakarin
Project management director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha
Project manager:   Rawikarn Pitaklohapit
Senior traffic coordinator:  Juthamas Tantated

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

