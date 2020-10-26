united

72andsunny lands United Airlines global creative account
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

72andsunny lands United Airlines global creative account

The airline put its creative account up for review in February.

This film promoting the Line BK app is a major distraction
Oct 26, 2020
Ad Nut

This film promoting the Line BK app is a major distraction

When GreyUnitednj teams up with Thailand's Kasikorn bank we know wackiness ensues. But is throwing concentration out the window a good thing?

Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication
Jul 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication

At a time of physical distancing and endless paranoia, BBC StoryWorks somewhat belatedly tells us that there's someone out there.

United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media
Oct 11, 2018
Oliver McAteer

United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media

Wunderman will retain production, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

United Airlines puts global media, digital up for review
Aug 21, 2018
Lindsay Stein

United Airlines puts global media, digital up for review

Agencies are competing for the account as part of holding company teams.

Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?
Apr 13, 2017
Charles Lankester

Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?

Charles Lankester, at Ruder Finn Asia, explores the four things the embattled airline could have done to avert what has developed into a massive PR disaster.

