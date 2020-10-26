Search
1 day ago
72andsunny lands United Airlines global creative account
The airline put its creative account up for review in February.
Oct 26, 2020
This film promoting the Line BK app is a major distraction
When GreyUnitednj teams up with Thailand's Kasikorn bank we know wackiness ensues. But is throwing concentration out the window a good thing?
Jul 24, 2020
Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication
At a time of physical distancing and endless paranoia, BBC StoryWorks somewhat belatedly tells us that there's someone out there.
Oct 11, 2018
United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media
Wunderman will retain production, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Aug 21, 2018
United Airlines puts global media, digital up for review
Agencies are competing for the account as part of holding company teams.
Apr 13, 2017
Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?
Charles Lankester, at Ruder Finn Asia, explores the four things the embattled airline could have done to avert what has developed into a massive PR disaster.
