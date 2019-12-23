line
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
The device for men who would like to keep a coquettish, obedient cartoon woman in a glass prison
A story about a young fellow and his flirtatious holographic home companion. (WTF?)
Thailand's top mobile-friendly brands
Samsung, Google and Lazada come up as the top picks, besides apparent choices such as the wildly popular Line app.
Messaging apps hit 6.1 billion users: Tencent and Facebook have 75% of them
TOP OF THE CHARTS: As user growth slows, Line and KakaoTalk face a particular challenge competing with Facebook and Tencent, according to IHS Markit.
Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan
Companies see a growing appetite for investment in a country famous for cautious saving.
Line's advertising revenue jumps as content shrinks
Messenger ads drive business and gaming takes a back seat as the Tokyo-based company focuses on new growth areas.
