Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts

Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

The device for men who would like to keep a coquettish, obedient cartoon woman in a glass prison
Aug 8, 2018
Staff Reporters

The device for men who would like to keep a coquettish, obedient cartoon woman in a glass prison

A story about a young fellow and his flirtatious holographic home companion. (WTF?)

Thailand's top mobile-friendly brands
Jul 30, 2018
Staff Reporters

Thailand's top mobile-friendly brands

Samsung, Google and Lazada come up as the top picks, besides apparent choices such as the wildly popular Line app.

Messaging apps hit 6.1 billion users: Tencent and Facebook have 75% of them
May 4, 2018
Matthew Miller

Messaging apps hit 6.1 billion users: Tencent and Facebook have 75% of them

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As user growth slows, Line and KakaoTalk face a particular challenge competing with Facebook and Tencent, according to IHS Markit.

Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan
Jan 18, 2018
David Blecken

Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan

Companies see a growing appetite for investment in a country famous for cautious saving.

Line's advertising revenue jumps as content shrinks
Nov 16, 2017
David Blecken

Line's advertising revenue jumps as content shrinks

Messenger ads drive business and gaming takes a back seat as the Tokyo-based company focuses on new growth areas.

