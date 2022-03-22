Digital News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Line Invests in The Parent to expand access to SE Asian digital advertising market

Deal in owner of Asianparent will give Line access to digital ad market in southeast Asia, expected to hit $48 billion by 2026.

Line Invests in The Parent to expand access to SE Asian digital advertising market

Line Southeast Asia has invested in The Parent, the owner of Asianparent, a community platform for parents in the region and Mama's Choice, a direct-to-consumer brand. Line made this investment to extend its reach in the APAC digital advertising market which is forecast to grow 13% annually from 2021 to 2031, reaching $2.8 trillion, according to tech researcher Forrester.

The investment will also help both companies to target the growing mother and baby-care in APAC. This category is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 8% from 2021 to 2026 to reach a market size of $48 billion in 2026, from $28 billion in 2019. The financial terms were not disclosed.

This Line investment is expected to help The Parent meet ambitious growth plans laid out by CEO Roshni Mahtani, CEO of The Parent. “We will continue the strategy and raise it to a new level with Line,” she said in a statement. “In 2021 we grew our revenue by 100% year on year, a trajectory we’ll pursue in 2022 while expanding into even more markets.”

The Parent’s other investors include JD.com (Jingdong) and SCB 10X (holding company of Siam Commercial Bank). For Line, The Parent’s successful business pivot was an added attraction. “We were impressed with The Parent’s remarkable growth and successful transition from a digital publishing business into a content-community-commerce tech company,” said EJ Lee, CEO of Line Plus, the corporation’s unit that supports its global business development initiatives.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused intimates line
Marketing
Mar 2, 2022
Jiaqi Luo

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused ...

Australian digital advertising market grows by 20.3% YoY: IAB
Digital
Feb 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Australian digital advertising market grows by ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Jun Masuda, Line Corp
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Jun Masuda, Line Corp

Just Published

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency advertisers of bans
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency ...

The Advertising Standards Authority says transgressors have until 2 May to put their houses in order or face being reported.

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance
Digital
11 hours ago
Morten Grubak

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance

The metaverse will spark the same creative renaissance as digital and TV — but not until we get over our infatuation with it.

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' brand ambassador space and more
Marketing
11 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' ...

Gaurav Sinha discusses their ‘Friends of Audi’ strategy, a different approach to influencer marketing, sales numbers and digital spend.

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment
Media
15 hours ago
Matthew Miller

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment

The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.