Jiaqi Luo

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?

While China’s mainstream sees diversity in fashion ads as the West's excessive political correctness, the fashion-forward crowd sees a much-needed change.

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China
Marketing
May 15, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China

In China’s post-virus world, more topics need to be added to the list.

What luxury needs to know about China’s slasher generation
Marketing
Nov 29, 2019
Jiaqi Luo

What luxury needs to know about China’s slasher ...

On a cultural level, the slasher phenomenon demonstrates what Chinese millennials value — individuality, flexible work hours, and self-entrepreneurship.

Paying tribute to China: How western brands can avoid cultural insensitivity
Marketing
Dec 3, 2018
Jiaqi Luo

Paying tribute to China: How western brands can ...

Watching Dolce & Gabbana's blunder, some may infer that China’s new generations are hard to please. Not true, if you do it right.

In China, luxury brands sell the (virtual) boyfriend experience
Analysis
Aug 28, 2018
Jiaqi Luo

In China, luxury brands sell the (virtual) ...

All you need is love...to sell.

