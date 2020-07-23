While China’s mainstream sees diversity in fashion ads as the West's excessive political correctness, the fashion-forward crowd sees a much-needed change.
In China’s post-virus world, more topics need to be added to the list.
On a cultural level, the slasher phenomenon demonstrates what Chinese millennials value — individuality, flexible work hours, and self-entrepreneurship.
Watching Dolce & Gabbana's blunder, some may infer that China’s new generations are hard to please. Not true, if you do it right.
All you need is love...to sell.
