digital advertising
Hottest digital advertising trends of 2020
If 2019 was a year of evolution and transition for digital advertising, 2020 will be about moving into new growth areas, backed by technological innovation, according to Verizon Media's Rose Tsou
Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up
Google cracks down on cookie tracking
The changes clamp down on the “complex and opaque” digital advertising ecosystem.
Japan’s whirlwind adoption of programmatic
With digital advertising on the upswing and more resources than ever being put towards data-driven marketing, programmatic is making its mark on Japan.
Mobile and video drive Japanese adspend growth: Dentsu
Digital advertising now accounts for nearly a quarter of total spending.
Finding fortune in China: One-on-one with Yoyo Ng
iClick Interactive's general manager, Hong Kong speaks on trends in 2018, the importance of leveraging video and social content, and bridging the Mainland border.
