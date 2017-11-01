Jeremy Webb

Does WeChat really deserve this much credit?
Media
Nov 1, 2017
Does WeChat really deserve this much credit?

When it comes to brand building and marketing, there is too much hype surrounding the 'everything app' that is WeChat.

An open letter to WeChat: 6 (new) suggestions
Media
Aug 31, 2017
An open letter to WeChat: 6 (new) suggestions

Jeremy Webb from Ogilvy asks WeChat for unfakable metrics, more data, encryption, and to stay away from live broadcasting, among other things.

Have 30 million Weibo posts from brands been worth it?
Digital
Jun 4, 2014
Have 30 million Weibo posts from brands been worth it?

Brands in China have posted around 30 million* “bits” of social media content in the last couple of years. Have enough people seen this content to justify the investment?

Five things about social media in China: Is it about to stop being 'cool'?
Digital
Feb 7, 2012
Five things about social media in China: Is it ...

Beijing-based Jeremy Webb, digital influence strategist at Ogilvy PR's Digital Influence in Beijing, outlines five things to expect from companies’ use of Chinese social media in the Year of the Dragon.

