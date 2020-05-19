app

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person

Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app

The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.

Facebook launches paid research app after controversial past efforts
Nov 26, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook launches paid research app after controversial past efforts

Facebook had breached Apple app rules after collecting data from users about what else they were doing on their phones.

Chinese Communist Party reported to have ‘back door’ access to 100 million users' phones
Oct 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Chinese Communist Party reported to have ‘back door’ access to 100 million users' phones

The party is allegedly able to access extensive data on more than 100 million mobile phones through its propaganda app, with Alibaba potentially behind the 'questionable' code.

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Oct 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market

Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia