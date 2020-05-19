app
Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
Adjust’s App Trends Report 2020: A dive into the global app economy
Where are we seeing upticks in installs during COVID 19—and will that sustain? What’s the spilt between paid and organic installs across verticals? How much should marketers invest in growth versus retention? Adjust’s report sheds light on the above and more.
AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.
Facebook launches paid research app after controversial past efforts
Facebook had breached Apple app rules after collecting data from users about what else they were doing on their phones.
Chinese Communist Party reported to have ‘back door’ access to 100 million users' phones
The party is allegedly able to access extensive data on more than 100 million mobile phones through its propaganda app, with Alibaba potentially behind the 'questionable' code.
Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins