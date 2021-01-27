Digital Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
19 hours ago

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app

Children can produce and star in videos alongside Lego characters.

Lego and Universal Music Group have created a music video app, Lego Vidiyo, that allows children to create content using features such as augmented reality.

The app, which launches in March, lets users direct, produce and star in their own videos using tracks from UMG artists including Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Adele.

Users select a song and create a band to accompany them by selecting minifigures, which can be customised and brought to life in different scales through AR.

Editing options are unlocked through "BeatBits", decorated physical two x two square Lego pieces.

Once scanned, BeatBits unlock digital effects such as black and white bling effects, confetti showers and X-ray vision. They can also add audio effects such as DJ scratching, mouse voice or sax solo.

The music videos are produced by selecting BeatBits in the app. These trigger dance moves and audio/video effects. The 60-second performance can be trimmed down to five-, 10-, 15- or 20-second shareable clips. Clips can then be uploaded to the app feed, but only once the content has passed moderation.

Children can style all of their band members, select names for their band and design album covers. New music, challenges, and “inspirational” content will be added regularly. The target user for the app is seven- to 10-year-old children.

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer, Lego Group, said: “We want to feed the imagination of the next generation of creatives, providing a new canvas for kids to creatively express themselves.

“We know children are always chasing new ways to experiment creatively, and Lego Vidiyo is here to help all kids with a passion for music unleash their creativity through Lego building and music video production. We can’t wait to see what they come up with."

The two businesses first announced their partnership in April 2020. Vidiyo is the first of a new suite of products that will be launched in 2021.

Source:
Campaign UK

