Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.
Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR maps amid spate of launches
The company's second annual Partner Summit announced a range of new features and updates that open up the platform more to third-party developers and publishers.
Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.
The future of communication is visceral
Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.
Hottest digital advertising trends of 2020
If 2019 was a year of evolution and transition for digital advertising, 2020 will be about moving into new growth areas, backed by technological innovation, according to Verizon Media's Rose Tsou
Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?
WebAR promises to provide greater reach, flexibility and control than standard app-based augmented reality, but comes with added technical requirements.
