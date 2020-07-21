ar

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.

Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR maps amid spate of launches
Jun 12, 2020
Omar Oakes

The company's second annual Partner Summit announced a range of new features and updates that open up the platform more to third-party developers and publishers.

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.

The future of communication is visceral
Jun 8, 2020
Gulshan Singh

Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.

Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?
Dec 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

WebAR promises to provide greater reach, flexibility and control than standard app-based augmented reality, but comes with added technical requirements.

