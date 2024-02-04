News Media Technology
Lecia Bushak
1 day ago

Universal pulls music on TikTok amid contract dispute

Universal pulled music from Taylor Swift, Drake and many others after arguing TikTok was not paying them enough or doing enough to protect them from AI

Getty Images
Getty Images

Videos posted on TikTok backed by songs from Taylor Swift and the Weeknd may soon be going mute.

Universal Music Group, the company behind Swift, U2, Drake, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, has decided to pull all its songs from the social media platform following a contract dispute.

Shortly before its licensing contract with TikTok was to expire on January 31, the company released a letter urging a “time out on TikTok.” It called out the platform for not providing “appropriate compensation” to its songwriters.

The company added that TikTok’s compensation proposal for its artists and songwriters was “a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay” and that TikTok was aiming to develop a music-based business “without paying fair value for the music.”

AI is at the heart of the dispute, with Universal claiming that TikTok was not adequately “protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI.” It claimed that TikTok was allowing AI-generated recordings to proliferate on the platform and demanding a “contractual right” for it, which would threaten the livelihoods of human artists.

Universal’s other main point of contention was that TikTok was not doing enough to ensure online safety for its users. The letter touched on concerns that social media is negative for young people’s mental health.

Specifically, Universal pointed out that TikTok has not adequately addressed “the tidal wave of hate speech, bigotry, bullying and harassment on the platform.”

Users on TikTok responded to the news earlier this week, with many noting that Universal’s move may harm it in the long run. TikTok, they said, is often where artists are discovered and established artists gain popularity.

@yomrants This is a huge deal…..#greenscreen #universalmusic #universalmusicgroup #tiktok #music #news #popculture #yomrants #rants #sza #arianagrande #drake #eminem #kendricklamar #oliviarodrigo #taylorswift ♬ original sound - myah elliott

@dailyxsav Goodbye goodbye goodbye �� #taylorswift #umg #music #tiktok #swiftie #swifttok #dailysav #dailyxsav ♬ original sound - Savannah

The Universal-TikTok spat flared as major tech companies were grilled by lawmakers at a Senate hearing on online child safety this week. Lawmakers argued that the CEOs of TikTok, Meta, X, Snap and Discord “have blood on [their] hands” for not enacting stronger protections to prevent sexual predation and harassment.

Many of the concerns voiced at the hearing echoed a previous advisory issued by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who reported in May 2023 that social media has a negative impact on kids’ mental health.

TikTok remains one of the fastest-growing platforms in the U.S., surging 12% between 2021 and 2023, according to Pew Research Center. One-third of adults in the U.S. use TikTok, compared to 21% in 2021. It’s increasingly a platform used for health information, with more and more young people consulting TikTok over their own doctors.

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

3 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

6 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app
Jan 27, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app

Reese Witherspoon and TikTok’s ‘snowcream’ craze: Is eating snow healthy?
Jan 30, 2024
Lecia Bushak

Reese Witherspoon and TikTok’s ‘snowcream’ craze: ...

Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music
Nov 29, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with ...

Just Published

Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of Qiddiya City
2 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of ...

"Play life", a 90-second film, unveils the giant entertainment destination currently under construction 40km from the centre of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed with cookie deprecation until concerns resolved'
2 hours ago
Beau Jackson

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed ...

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority says Google must act to address concerns around market dominance.

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions
3 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions

SOUNDING BOARD: Is there a thin line between creating awareness and moral dilemmas? Pandey's death hoax to raise awareness about cervical cancer prompts us to examine the ethical aspects of this digital campaign, as the focus shifts from the cause, potentially impacting her brand image

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for ...

The promotional blitz by Tatler featured Messi’s face right in the middle of all marketing material, leading fans to expect his magic on the field. Minister Kevin Yeung says spectators can contemplate independent legal recourse.