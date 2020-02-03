music

Beauty brands: You should be scrambling to get in the live music game
Feb 3, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Fans want marketers to show up and guide their self-care, fashion and beauty journeys, according to a new report by Live Nation.

Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history
Jan 14, 2020
John Shaw

Is a brand releasing a song really as absurd as it sounds?

'We have 24 hours. We forgot about music. Can you have it ready by tomorrow?'
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

At Spikes Asia, David Guerrero of BBDO Guerrero and Nick Wood of Syn Music urged brands to stop treating music as an afterthought and predictable choices.

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
Sep 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alibaba will also lead a US$700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music.

AAMI's geo-targeted ads keep drivers safe via Spotify
Mar 14, 2019
Ad Nut

If you can get used to the feeling of being watched, this clever campaign by AAMI and Ogilvy Melbourne may hold huge potential for road safety.

Mastercard, Linkin Park and an earworm coming soon to a shop near you
Feb 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

The financial services provider has furnished itself with a new 'sonic identity' that it says will help it remain relevant in a world of frictionless payments and conversational commerce.

