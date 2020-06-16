lego

Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
Jun 16, 2020
Carol Huang

An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.

Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper
May 27, 2020
Joann Whitcher

Lego is well positioned to serve as a resource for parents as they work from home.

Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China
Jan 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Danish toymaker seeks to rapidly expand retail footprint, make local connections to boost growth in its fastest growing market

Lego launches first brand campaign in 30 years
Sep 18, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

THE WORK: 'Rebuild the world' for Lego by BETC Paris and The Lego Agency.

Lego spotlights kick-ass APAC girls with CNN International
Aug 30, 2019
Ad Nut

An indoor skydiver from Singapore, a young CEO from Hong Kong, a South Korean figure skater and a drumming prodigy from Japan feature in an inspiring series.

