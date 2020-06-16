lego
Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.
Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper
Lego is well positioned to serve as a resource for parents as they work from home.
Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Danish toymaker seeks to rapidly expand retail footprint, make local connections to boost growth in its fastest growing market
Lego launches first brand campaign in 30 years
THE WORK: 'Rebuild the world' for Lego by BETC Paris and The Lego Agency.
Lego spotlights kick-ass APAC girls with CNN International
An indoor skydiver from Singapore, a young CEO from Hong Kong, a South Korean figure skater and a drumming prodigy from Japan feature in an inspiring series.
