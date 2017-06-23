universal

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

Children can produce and star in videos alongside Lego characters.

Vivendi/Havas deal a fortnight away: Bolloré
Jun 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The deal requires final clearances in US and Russia, but no problems are anticipated.

Malaysian Media Awards 2013
Jun 26, 2013

Organised by Media Specialists Association (MSA), the Malaysian Media Awards (MMA) 2013 was held on 21 June to recognise media campaigns that have delivered exceptional results. The award received a total of 343 entries. Universal McCann was the biggest winner, winning the Agency of The Year award and the only Grand Prix of the night with the 'Viral outbreak containment by operation SOAP' campaign for KFC Malaysia. Advertiser of the year, meanwhile, was Nestle Products.

Sony begins media agency review for consumer electronics business
Apr 17, 2013
Byravee Iyer

GLOBAL - Japanese multinational Sony's consumer electronics business has begun a review for its media buying and planning, according to industry executives.

CASE STUDY: How search got Malaysian smokers to quit
Jul 8, 2011
Emily Tan

Smoking cessation aid Nicorette nicotine chewing gum partnered up with Universal McCann to face down market competition and encourage smokers to quit using the brand's signature product.

Malaysians active in brand interaction on social media : UM Wave 5
Nov 5, 2010
Staff Reporters

MALAYSIA - The fifth instalment of Universal McCann’s Wave research study confirmed that Malaysians rank high as social media users as they socialise, manage profiles, blog and watch videos online

