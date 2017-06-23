Organised by Media Specialists Association (MSA), the Malaysian Media Awards (MMA) 2013 was held on 21 June to recognise media campaigns that have delivered exceptional results. The award received a total of 343 entries. Universal McCann was the biggest winner, winning the Agency of The Year award and the only Grand Prix of the night with the 'Viral outbreak containment by operation SOAP' campaign for KFC Malaysia. Advertiser of the year, meanwhile, was Nestle Products.