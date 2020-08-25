Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person

There's nothing that aggravates Ad Nut more than losing track of where your nuts are. Yesterday, for instance, Ad Nut headed out just to pick up some food and so needed to make a quick withdrawal from the local branch at Oak Tree bank. That's when Ad Nut realised that Ad Nut had switched that stash into a joint savings with another squirrel to maximise the faster growth at Poplar bank. Or was it the high-security savings pool at the Pine Bank's uppermost branch? Arrggh! You get the picture.

Enter Bank of Ayudhya, commonly referred to as Krungsri, which wants its customers in Thailand to know that they can use a single app called 'Kept' to not only keep track of their earnings in one spot, but to grow their savings as they go about their daily lives.

To drive the point home, the bank enlisted Leo Burnett Thailand to create a film depicting gamified coins entering the bodies of Thai customers who use the app as they go about their typical daily routines, from waking up in the morning to working at the office to going shopping to, of course, going skydiving—as one tends to do. The more the app is used, the more your savings grow, until you are seemingly under attack by a downpour of video-game coins in scenes reminiscent of the movie Pixels.

Much like the coins in this film, Ad Nut very much likes to make acorns disappear into Ad Nut's body, but in doing so ends up with fewer savings, not more. Therefore Ad Nut does now see the appeal of being a 'Kept' squirrel.

