Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person

Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.

There's nothing that aggravates Ad Nut more than losing track of where your nuts are. Yesterday, for instance, Ad Nut headed out just to pick up some food and so needed to make a quick withdrawal from the local branch at Oak Tree bank. That's when Ad Nut realised that Ad Nut had switched that stash into a joint savings with another squirrel to maximise the faster growth at Poplar bank. Or was it the high-security savings pool at the Pine Bank's uppermost branch? Arrggh! You get the picture.

Enter Bank of Ayudhya, commonly referred to as Krungsri, which wants its customers in Thailand to know that they can use a single app called 'Kept' to not only keep track of their earnings in one spot, but to grow their savings as they go about their daily lives. 

To drive the point home, the bank enlisted Leo Burnett Thailand to create a film depicting gamified coins entering the bodies of Thai customers who use the app as they go about their typical daily routines, from waking up in the morning to working at the office to going shopping to, of course, going skydiving—as one tends to do. The more the app is used, the more your savings grow, until you are seemingly under attack by a downpour of video-game coins in scenes reminiscent of the movie Pixels

Much like the coins in this film, Ad Nut very much likes to make acorns disappear into Ad Nut's body, but in doing so ends up with fewer savings, not more. Therefore Ad Nut does now see the appeal of being a 'Kept' squirrel. 

CREDITS

Title:  Kept
Client:  Bank of Ayudhaya Co., Ltd.
Product/Service:  Kept by Krungsri
Creative Agency:  The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer:  Sompat Trisadikun
Executive Creative Director:  Keeratie Chaimungkalo
Creative Director:  Prathan Udomsubvong
Art Director:  Palapon Ngamjit
Copywriter:  Prathan Udomsubvong, Sedthavuth Jarethammachit
Account Management Director:  Rathawan Sukanake
Account Director:  Apirat Leerattanakachorn
Account Executive:  Chayanee Chean-aem
Agency Producer:  Rungrudee Chinpratan
Strategic Planner:  Praewpakorn Chumsainaayudhaya
Production Company:  Early bird house Co., Ltd.
Director:  Kasemparn Jujindalert
Producer:  Pavaranan Kanpairoh
D.O.P:  Natdanai Naksuwan
Editor:  Wisarut Deelorm
Retoucher:  Pornlert Panna
Computer Graphic:  Chocolate Studio Co., Ltd.
Sound Company:  Cinesound Co., Ltd.
Post-Production:  So Good House Co., Ltd.
Media Agency:  IPG Mediabrands

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

