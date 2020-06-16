banking
Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.
Google looks to banking with plans for current accounts
Brand becomes latest tech giant to make inroads into banking, following moves by Amazon, Apple and Uber.
The hip world of banking tech
Latest OCBC campaign seeks to pull in young people with edgy, futuristic vibe.
Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.
Chinese and US consumers moving away from cash
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Latest JWT report says China is leading the way in payments and fintech innovation.
