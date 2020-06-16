banking

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Google looks to banking with plans for current accounts
Nov 15, 2019
Ben Bold

Brand becomes latest tech giant to make inroads into banking, following moves by Amazon, Apple and Uber.

The hip world of banking tech
Sep 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Latest OCBC campaign seeks to pull in young people with edgy, futuristic vibe.

Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
May 2, 2019
Olivia Parker

Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.

Chinese and US consumers moving away from cash
May 3, 2018
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Latest JWT report says China is leading the way in payments and fintech innovation.

