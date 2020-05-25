bank

Hong Kong 'virtual' insurance company launches campaign amid pandemic
May 25, 2020
Carol Huang

A new digital-only insurer is using a heavy proportion of traditional media as it begins reaching out to local consumers.

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead
May 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Made in a week, GreyNJ United's clever and sneakily meaningful documentary for KBank starts with a frantic search for an open restaurant. It ends someplace else entirely.

Bank of East Asia celebrates 100th birthday with new ad
Jan 7, 2019
Ad Nut

The sixth largest bank in Hong Kong acknowledges the role its staff has played in its success.

Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
May 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.

Amex couldn't target millennials more boringly if it tried
May 8, 2018
Ad Nut

Banks have had to learn that consumers want finance to fit in with their daily lives. But aren't there cleverer ways to show they know this and convey what they're doing to make it possible?

CASE STUDY: How TC Bank Taiwan made savings books less yawn-inducing
Apr 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

TAIWAN - Dwarfed by large, global banking players with big budgets, Ta Chong Bank (TC Bank for short), differentiated itself to win new customers simply by making an owned asset less boring.

