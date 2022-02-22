Dell and Intel develop a book to bank voices of people with MND

Dell Technologies and Intel, in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce, have worked with VMLY&R to create "I will always be me," a first-of-its-kind book for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) that banks their voices as they read aloud.
Written by New York Times bestselling author Jill Twiss, the book is created from the perspective of a person living with MND and explains what they will be going through in a thoughtful, informative way through an immersive digital experience.
To launch the project, VMLY&R created a documentary showing a group of people with MND and their families as they experience the book for the first time.
