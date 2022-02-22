Digital Media The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Dell and Intel develop a book to bank voices of people with MND

The book records the voices of those with living with motor neurone disease for future use. VMLY&R created a documentary about first-time experiences with the book.

Dell Technologies and Intel, in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce, have worked with VMLY&R to create "I will always be me," a first-of-its-kind book for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) that banks their voices as they read aloud.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Jill Twiss, the book is created from the perspective of a person living with MND and explains what they will be going through in a thoughtful, informative way through an immersive digital experience.

To launch the project, VMLY&R created a documentary showing a group of people with MND and their families as they experience the book for the first time.

CREDITS

VMLY&R

Wayne Best, Chief Creative Officer
Niraj Zaveri, Executive Creative Director
Justin Ebert, Executive Creative Director
Tal Shub, Creative Director
Carlos Pabon, Creative Director
Rachel Krouse, Executive Business Lead
Allie Ritter, Group Director, Client Engagement
Ally Reis, Account Supervisor
Jenny Anderson, Senior Account Manager
Saira Khan, Associate Account Manager
Bobby Jacques, Group Executive Producer
Dan Bradbury, Senior Producer
Allison Raich, Senior Producer
Louisa Gargiulo, Senior Producer
Fernando Martinez, Director of Production, Experience Innovation
Maggie Diaz, Senior Content Production Business Manager
Theresa Notartomaso, Executive Music Producer
Karli James, Music Production Assistant
Karli James, Art Buyer/Associate Producer
Jennifer Bonhomme, Managing Director of Strategy & Insights
Jorik Houweling, Strategy Director
Megan Mills, Group Director, Client Engagement
Ashley Pryor, Group Director, Client Engagement
Marissa Schulz, Director, Client Engagement

Dell Technologies

Liz Matthews, SVP of Global Brand
Rachael Henke, Senior Director B2B Campaigns & Talent Attraction
Valerie Daubert, Strategic Initiatives Lead and Project Manager
Peggi Kaley, Marketing Director, Global Customer Engagements
Sonia Sharma,Marketing Campaign Manager
Amanda Metti,Global Sponsorship Lead
Jackie Keating,Social Impact Marketing
Talia Hill,Corporate Communications
Dayne Turbitt, Senior Vice President & GM, UK
Ilana Lassman, Head of Social Impact and Corporate Sponsorships, UK&I

Intel Corporation

John Coyne,VP/GM, Brand, Creative & Media
Kari Lemiere-Mullan, Director of Marketing Strategy, Brand Storytelling & Partnerships
Karen Frey, Marketing Specialist
Kelly Lynch, Brand Strategist, Partner Brand Campaigns & Corporate Sponsorships
Sarah Allen, UK Communications
Lama Nachman, Director of Human & AI Systems Research Lab
Darryl Adams, Director of Accessibility
Nicholas Day, Global Sales, Dell Account
Jason Priest, Global Sales & Marketing, Dell Consumer/Small Business

Motor Neuron Disease Association

Nick Goldup, Director of Care Improvement
Richard Cave, Project Manager SLT

Rolls-Royce

Stuart Moss, Head of IT Innovation

Borderland

Simon Frost, Director & Director of Photography
Ben Hanson, Director & Director of Photography
Zoe Barlow, Managing Director & Executive Producer
Frances Ellis, Production Manager
Lili Bo Therin, Production Assistant

SpeakUnique

Alice Smith, Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Jones, Digital Developer
Oliver Watts, Chief Technology Officer & Speech Scientist
Siddharthan Chandran, Advisor

Jam3

Florian Root, Associate Executive Producer
Helen Tucker-Lalloo, Executive Producer
Sean Crawford, Group Director of Production
Tim Blokker, Senior Design Strategist
Dirk van Ginkel, Executive Creative Director
Elisabetta Balconi, Creative Director & Experience Designer
Victoire Douy, Senior Interactive Designer
Ben Wager, Technical Director
Thomas Van der Meer, Lead Frontend Developer

Music by Human
Audio Post by Post Human

James Dean Wells, Executive Producer
Sloan Alexander, Creative Lead & Chief Engineer
Rob Suchecki, Post Producer

Patient Film Composers

Adam del Ruedas del Rio
Jonathan Russell

Partner Film Composers:

John Chris Barnes
Sloan Alexander
Jonathan Hubbell
Adam del Ruedas del Rio
Jonathan Russell

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

1 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

3 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

7 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

8 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

9 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

10 The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

Related Articles

Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India

WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global creative account
Advertising
Mar 3, 2020
Oliver McAteer

WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global ...

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Marketing
Nov 9, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

VMLY&R and Shopmatic to co-create commerce solution for WPP clients
Advertising
Oct 14, 2021
Staff Reporters

VMLY&R and Shopmatic to co-create commerce solution ...

Just Published

Weber Shandwick hires Ridhi Malhotra as global head of analytics and intelligence
PR
1 hour ago
Aleda Stam

Weber Shandwick hires Ridhi Malhotra as global head ...

Malhotra's background at Publicis Media will help evolve the firm's global analytics and intelligence unit, the IPG firm says.

FCB promotes two leaders to global C-suite
Advertising
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

FCB promotes two leaders to global C-suite

Bella Patel is promoted to global chief talent officer; Mark Jungwirth is named global chief financial officer.

VCCP launches global gaming offering – but don’t call it the metaverse
Digital
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

VCCP launches global gaming offering – but don’t ...

The agency is building games marketing into a core function for clients called VCCP+.

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'
Digital
10 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the ...

Vice Media Group has launched a space where clients can experiment in the metaverse.