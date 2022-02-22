Dell and Intel develop a book to bank voices of people with MND

Dell Technologies and Intel, in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce, have worked with VMLY&R to create "I will always be me," a first-of-its-kind book for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) that banks their voices as they read aloud.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Jill Twiss, the book is created from the perspective of a person living with MND and explains what they will be going through in a thoughtful, informative way through an immersive digital experience.

To launch the project, VMLY&R created a documentary showing a group of people with MND and their families as they experience the book for the first time.

CREDITS

VMLY&R

Wayne Best, Chief Creative Officer

Niraj Zaveri, Executive Creative Director

Justin Ebert, Executive Creative Director

Tal Shub, Creative Director

Carlos Pabon, Creative Director

Rachel Krouse, Executive Business Lead

Allie Ritter, Group Director, Client Engagement

Ally Reis, Account Supervisor

Jenny Anderson, Senior Account Manager

Saira Khan, Associate Account Manager

Bobby Jacques, Group Executive Producer

Dan Bradbury, Senior Producer

Allison Raich, Senior Producer

Louisa Gargiulo, Senior Producer

Fernando Martinez, Director of Production, Experience Innovation

Maggie Diaz, Senior Content Production Business Manager

Theresa Notartomaso, Executive Music Producer

Karli James, Music Production Assistant

Karli James, Art Buyer/Associate Producer

Jennifer Bonhomme, Managing Director of Strategy & Insights

Jorik Houweling, Strategy Director

Megan Mills, Group Director, Client Engagement

Ashley Pryor, Group Director, Client Engagement

Marissa Schulz, Director, Client Engagement

Dell Technologies

Liz Matthews, SVP of Global Brand

Rachael Henke, Senior Director B2B Campaigns & Talent Attraction

Valerie Daubert, Strategic Initiatives Lead and Project Manager

Peggi Kaley, Marketing Director, Global Customer Engagements

Sonia Sharma,Marketing Campaign Manager

Amanda Metti,Global Sponsorship Lead

Jackie Keating,Social Impact Marketing

Talia Hill,Corporate Communications

Dayne Turbitt, Senior Vice President & GM, UK

Ilana Lassman, Head of Social Impact and Corporate Sponsorships, UK&I

Intel Corporation

John Coyne,VP/GM, Brand, Creative & Media

Kari Lemiere-Mullan, Director of Marketing Strategy, Brand Storytelling & Partnerships

Karen Frey, Marketing Specialist

Kelly Lynch, Brand Strategist, Partner Brand Campaigns & Corporate Sponsorships

Sarah Allen, UK Communications

Lama Nachman, Director of Human & AI Systems Research Lab

Darryl Adams, Director of Accessibility

Nicholas Day, Global Sales, Dell Account

Jason Priest, Global Sales & Marketing, Dell Consumer/Small Business

Motor Neuron Disease Association



Nick Goldup, Director of Care Improvement

Richard Cave, Project Manager SLT

Rolls-Royce



Stuart Moss, Head of IT Innovation

Borderland



Simon Frost, Director & Director of Photography

Ben Hanson, Director & Director of Photography

Zoe Barlow, Managing Director & Executive Producer

Frances Ellis, Production Manager

Lili Bo Therin, Production Assistant

SpeakUnique



Alice Smith, Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Jones, Digital Developer

Oliver Watts, Chief Technology Officer & Speech Scientist

Siddharthan Chandran, Advisor

Jam3



Florian Root, Associate Executive Producer

Helen Tucker-Lalloo, Executive Producer

Sean Crawford, Group Director of Production

Tim Blokker, Senior Design Strategist

Dirk van Ginkel, Executive Creative Director

Elisabetta Balconi, Creative Director & Experience Designer

Victoire Douy, Senior Interactive Designer

Ben Wager, Technical Director

Thomas Van der Meer, Lead Frontend Developer

Music by Human

Audio Post by Post Human

James Dean Wells, Executive Producer

Sloan Alexander, Creative Lead & Chief Engineer

Rob Suchecki, Post Producer

Patient Film Composers



Adam del Ruedas del Rio

Jonathan Russell

Partner Film Composers:



John Chris Barnes

Sloan Alexander

Jonathan Hubbell

Adam del Ruedas del Rio

Jonathan Russell