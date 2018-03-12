dell

Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India
Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India

The mandate spans mainline, digital and social communications, platforms and experiences and data.

Y&R Beijing transfers mainstay Dell account to Wunderman
Mar 12, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Y&R Beijing transfers mainstay Dell account to Wunderman

Around half of Y&R Beijing's 50-odd staff have been moved into Wunderman Beijing as part of a global consolidation of the Dell account.

Event marketing goes guerrilla
Nov 27, 2017
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Event marketing goes guerrilla

Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.

Programmatic critical to reaching customers early: Dell
Jan 11, 2016
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Programmatic critical to reaching customers early: Dell

Dell's digital marketing and social media lead, SE Asia, Priyanka Nath says programmatic delivers cost-efficiency and effectiveness. With customers typically "60 percent through their decision making journey" before they even contact a vendor, programmatic is a crucial tool to reach them earlier and educate, she says.

Media agency models, privacy and talent among key themes at Media360Asia
Feb 7, 2013
David Blecken

Media agency models, privacy and talent among key themes at Media360Asia

HONG KONG - The Media360Asia summit here yesterday brought together global and regional media leaders for discussions on a wide range of pressing issues including accurately valuing the changing media mix, the tension between big ideas and procurement-driven savings, talent acquisition and retention, real-time marketing, data infrastructure and privacy.

China Mobile Hong Kong launches Soliton's streaming music service
Oct 25, 2012
Benjamin Li

China Mobile Hong Kong launches Soliton's streaming music service

HONG KONG - As a value-added service to lure young music lovers, China Mobile Hong Kong has partnered with Hong Kong app developer Soliton to launch an online music service, 'CMHK Soliton Let’s Play'.

