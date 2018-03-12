dell
Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India
The mandate spans mainline, digital and social communications, platforms and experiences and data.
Y&R Beijing transfers mainstay Dell account to Wunderman
Around half of Y&R Beijing's 50-odd staff have been moved into Wunderman Beijing as part of a global consolidation of the Dell account.
Event marketing goes guerrilla
Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.
Programmatic critical to reaching customers early: Dell
Dell's digital marketing and social media lead, SE Asia, Priyanka Nath says programmatic delivers cost-efficiency and effectiveness. With customers typically "60 percent through their decision making journey" before they even contact a vendor, programmatic is a crucial tool to reach them earlier and educate, she says.
Media agency models, privacy and talent among key themes at Media360Asia
HONG KONG - The Media360Asia summit here yesterday brought together global and regional media leaders for discussions on a wide range of pressing issues including accurately valuing the changing media mix, the tension between big ideas and procurement-driven savings, talent acquisition and retention, real-time marketing, data infrastructure and privacy.
China Mobile Hong Kong launches Soliton's streaming music service
HONG KONG - As a value-added service to lure young music lovers, China Mobile Hong Kong has partnered with Hong Kong app developer Soliton to launch an online music service, 'CMHK Soliton Let’s Play'.
