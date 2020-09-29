Advertising Digital PR News
Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India

The mandate spans mainline, digital and social communications, platforms and experiences and data.

VMLY&R handles Dell's mandate globally too
Dell has appointed VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India for its consumer and small business portfolio. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
 
VMLY&R handles the Dell Technologies brand globally and its mandate includes brand strategy and creative, martech, customer experiences, social strategy/content, and thought leadership.  
 
In India VMLY&R's mandate spans mainline, digital and social communications, platforms and experiences and data.
 
Ritu Gupta, director of marketing for Dell, said, "With the evolved customer journey and changing purchase behaviour it was important to select the agency that brings capabilities in elevating connected consumer experience."
 
Anil K Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, said, “We live in an ever-evolving world, where decades of digital adoption has now been compressed into a few months. It poses a great opportunity for an iconic brand like Dell to be portal; connecting them to various aspects of their lives and they get to live, learn, walk and play. The mandate for VMLY&R India is to think beyond the obvious and focus on a superior and seamless customer experience.”
