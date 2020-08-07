vmlyr
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
A rebranding of… the dental clinic
New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.
Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.
McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO
Chief creative Trong Tantivejakul has been acting as interim CEO since the December departure of previous CEO Ketchayong Skowratananont.
PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore
ManpowerGroup Singapore, with VMLY&R, launches a site where inclusive organisations can connect with talent.
Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook
Ramadan-themed ad positions the company's factory workers as heroes ensuring everyone will have plenty of foodstuffs while they remain in isolation.
