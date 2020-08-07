vmlyr

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

A rebranding of… the dental clinic
Aug 7, 2020
Ad Nut

A rebranding of… the dental clinic

New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China

An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.

McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO

Chief creative Trong Tantivejakul has been acting as interim CEO since the December departure of previous CEO Ketchayong Skowratananont.

PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore
Jul 2, 2020
Ad Nut

PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore

ManpowerGroup Singapore, with VMLY&R, launches a site where inclusive organisations can connect with talent.

Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook

Ramadan-themed ad positions the company's factory workers as heroes ensuring everyone will have plenty of foodstuffs while they remain in isolation.

