WPP integrates Indian agency The Glitch into VMLY&R

WPP has brought creative agency The Glitch into VMLY&R in what it says is an effort to create an expanded offering uniting tech and and creative expertise.

The Glitch was founded in Mumbai in 2010. In 2018 it was acquired by WPP through GroupM.

The Glitch and VMLY&R will continue to operate as different brands and organisational structures while working together.

Senior leaders of The Glitch including Pooja Jauhari, CEO; Rohit Raj, co-founder and chief creative officer, and Varun Duggirala, co-founder and content chief, will now report to Tripti Lochan, co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia. The Glitch leadership team, along with VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair, will form an India leadership council to manage strategic decisions for both companies. The council will be headed by Nair.

"The Glitch over the past 10 years has grown to become a digital and content powerhouse, and when combined with VMLY&R’s capabilities in digital transformation and customer experience, can help clients make an impact in their transformation journeys," CVL Srinivas, WPP's country manager for India. said in a release.

Nair said the union "spells great news for clients looking at building digital-first brands", adding that in addition to customer experience (CX), commerce, technology, innovation, AI/ML, data and media expertise, VMLY&R will now be able to add "new weaponry" including capabilities in brand experience, new-age content, youth marketing, connections thinking, brand publishing, and live creativity.