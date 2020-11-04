Advertising News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

WPP integrates Indian agency The Glitch into VMLY&R

The agency was first acquired by GroupM in 2018.

WPP has brought creative agency The Glitch into VMLY&R in what it says is an effort to create an expanded offering uniting tech and and creative expertise.

The Glitch was founded in Mumbai in 2010. In 2018 it was acquired by WPP through GroupM.

The Glitch and VMLY&R will continue to operate as different brands and organisational structures while working together. 

Senior leaders of The Glitch including Pooja Jauhari, CEO; Rohit Raj, co-founder and chief creative officer, and Varun Duggirala, co-founder and content chief, will now report to Tripti Lochan, co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia. The Glitch leadership team, along with VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair, will form an India leadership council to manage strategic decisions for both companies. The council will be headed by Nair.

"The Glitch over the past 10 years has grown to become a digital and content powerhouse, and when combined with VMLY&R’s capabilities in digital transformation and customer experience, can help clients make an impact in their transformation journeys," CVL Srinivas, WPP's country manager for India. said in a release.  

Nair said the union "spells great news for clients looking at building digital-first brands", adding that in addition to customer experience (CX), commerce, technology, innovation, AI/ML, data and media expertise, VMLY&R will now be able to add "new weaponry" including capabilities in brand experience, new-age content, youth  marketing, connections thinking, brand publishing, and live creativity.

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and ...

Asia VP of marketing Nirmal Nair weighs in on ‘collapsing’ agency silos and why the brand is spending 20% of its media budget on those not looking for cars.

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge
The Work
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge

Ikea's new campaign, via TBWA Singapore, says that your home can be a buffer to the noise and fragility of the outside world.

AI bias is not always bad in marketing
Digital
13 hours ago
Min Sun

AI bias is not always bad in marketing

Bias is often perceived as a negative, but marketers can exploit it to get results quicker—so long as they understand the limitations, says Appier's chief AI scientist.

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their brand stand out
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their ...

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Brands need to devise unique communication plans to interest consumers tired of stale content, top executives from Shopee, TripAdvisor and Celtra tell us.