Anil Nair quits VMLY&R India, ​​Pooja Jauhari to take over as CEO

Anil Nair has stepped down from his role as CEO of VMLY&R, according to sources.

He moved to the agency from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India in 2019, where he was CEO (digital) and managing partner.

Pooja Jauhari will take over as CEO of VMLY&R with immediate effect. In addition to this, she will continue her role as CEO of The Glitch.

She will oversee the agency’s combined operations and serve clients across the Indian subcontinent. Jauhari is also tasked with further integration of the network’s creative excellence in India, with a focus on human centricity, diversity, inclusion and high performance.

The Glitch was acquired by GroupM in 2018 and was integrated into VMLY&R in November 2020.

Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia, said, “Since welcoming The Glitch into the VMLY&R network in 2020, we are seeing that together with VMLY&R India, the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts. Pooja’s proven track record of having driven a gender-blind and positive influence approach, aligns perfectly with our ongoing vision towards ever-improving our own inclusivity and progressiveness. Combined with her track record in growing The Glitch to be one of India’s best-known agencies, producing work for clients both nationally and globally, we believe her elevation makes us even better at creating connected brands, driving business for our clients, and positively impacting the communities they live in. We thank Anil for being a part of our continued growth in India, and wish him the very best in the next stage of his journey.”

The VMLY&R India group comprises companies VMLY&R, VMLY&R Commerce and GTB.