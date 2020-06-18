voice
Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'
Because sometimes 280 characters 'aren't enough', Twitter said.
1 in 4 consumers use voice to make DTC brand purchases
Voice purchases—while still very new—are growing, new research shows.
Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice
Alexa for Business Blueprints will have a knock-on effect on a company's branding.
'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.
Most APAC consumers using voice tech now
TOP OF THE CHARTS: iProspect says brands must get on board now with one of the industry’s most rapidly developing trends.
