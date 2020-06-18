voice

Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'
Jun 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'

Because sometimes 280 characters 'aren't enough', Twitter said.

1 in 4 consumers use voice to make DTC brand purchases
Feb 20, 2020
Lindsay Stein

1 in 4 consumers use voice to make DTC brand purchases

Voice purchases—while still very new—are growing, new research shows.

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice
Apr 8, 2019
David Coombs

Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice

Alexa for Business Blueprints will have a knock-on effect on a company's branding.

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed

Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.

Most APAC consumers using voice tech now
Aug 24, 2018
Staff Reporters

Most APAC consumers using voice tech now

TOP OF THE CHARTS: iProspect says brands must get on board now with one of the industry’s most rapidly developing trends.

