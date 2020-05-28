Brands are going to have to understand consumers' new COVID-19 social behaviours and attitudes, on top of any existing demographic and psychographic profiling, writes consultant Kristian Barnes.
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
'Twas the night before Christmas, and a longtime APAC media exec was pondering his response to an influencer's recommendations, and the implications for brands.
All signs point to AI systems having the ability to be creative. Will they augment us, or replace us?
Why is the advertising industry still waiting for the seminal 'Year of the Mobile' to arrive? The answer is because we still are measuring it in “Ye old world” metrics
You're aware of binge watching and the video habits of 'streaming natives'. But have you really thought through what they mean, asks Kristian Barnes.
