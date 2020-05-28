Kristian Barnes

Send feedback to Kristian Barnes.
‘Brand’ new world: Marketers must adapt to altered norms
Advertising
May 28, 2020
Kristian Barnes

‘Brand’ new world: Marketers must adapt to altered ...

Brands are going to have to understand consumers' new COVID-19 social behaviours and attitudes, on top of any existing demographic and psychographic profiling, writes consultant Kristian Barnes.

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Digital
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

The Christmas drone: A tale of influence triggers
Marketing
Dec 23, 2019
Kristian Barnes

The Christmas drone: A tale of influence triggers

'Twas the night before Christmas, and a longtime APAC media exec was pondering his response to an influencer's recommendations, and the implications for brands.

Is creativity AI’s final frontier?
Analysis
Mar 21, 2017
Kristian Barnes

Is creativity AI’s final frontier?

All signs point to AI systems having the ability to be creative. Will they augment us, or replace us?

Year of the mobile? It’s come and gone
Analysis
Nov 23, 2016
Kristian Barnes

Year of the mobile? It’s come and gone

Why is the advertising industry still waiting for the seminal 'Year of the Mobile' to arrive? The answer is because we still are measuring it in “Ye old world” metrics

Streaming has changed my life
Analysis
Aug 23, 2016
Kristian Barnes

Streaming has changed my life

You're aware of binge watching and the video habits of 'streaming natives'. But have you really thought through what they mean, asks Kristian Barnes.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia