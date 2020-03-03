intel

WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global creative account
Mar 3, 2020
Oliver McAteer

WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global creative account

VMLY&R is to lead the charge as Intel undergoes a transformation of its marketing model.

Intel hands $300m global media to Dentsu Aegis
Oct 10, 2018
Gideon Spanier

Intel hands $300m global media to Dentsu Aegis

Chip giant consolidates media activity with ‘Team Intel’, a bespoke offering uniting talent from Carat, Merkle and Amnet.

Oct 1, 2018
Megan Gell

"We focus more and more on digital amplification": Intel China

Paul Lu, Intel China’s brand campaign, creative and event director, on translating “Intel inside, amazing outside” for events, the importance of digital amplification, and managing cost pressures.

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Team in flight'
May 29, 2018
Staff Reporters

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Team in flight'

Intel achieved a dramatic presence at the Winter Games with a spectacle comprised of 1,200 drones.

The 100 most reputable companies in China
May 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

The 100 most reputable companies in China

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The domestic reputation of Chinese and multi-national brands is almost on par in the market, with Huawei and Intel leading respectively.

Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
Feb 14, 2018
Zoë Beery

Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign

'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia