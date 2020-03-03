intel
WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global creative account
VMLY&R is to lead the charge as Intel undergoes a transformation of its marketing model.
Intel hands $300m global media to Dentsu Aegis
Chip giant consolidates media activity with ‘Team Intel’, a bespoke offering uniting talent from Carat, Merkle and Amnet.
"We focus more and more on digital amplification": Intel China
Paul Lu, Intel China’s brand campaign, creative and event director, on translating “Intel inside, amazing outside” for events, the importance of digital amplification, and managing cost pressures.
2018 Cannes contenders: 'Team in flight'
Intel achieved a dramatic presence at the Winter Games with a spectacle comprised of 1,200 drones.
The 100 most reputable companies in China
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The domestic reputation of Chinese and multi-national brands is almost on par in the market, with Huawei and Intel leading respectively.
Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.
