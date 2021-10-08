Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 38th lesson in the Crash Course series will explore how to support mental health in the workplace. This is a special course to mark World Mental Health Day on Sunday (10 October). But workforce wellbeing is a topic that should be talked about and addressed consistently. Especially against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has had a major impact on people's mental health.

In this lesson you will learn:

What is mental health and why it is a business priority.

How to look after your mental at work.

How to support your employees/peers at work.

Your teacher

Hannah McLeod is the managing director of the City Mental Health Alliance Hong Kong (CMHA HK), a not-for-profit membership organisation that helps businesses to create mentally healthy workplaces.

McLeod has over 15 years of experience working for agencies, brands and not-for-profits across London, Sydney and Hong Kong. Before joining CMHA HK in 2020, she was in the diversity and inclusion and employee wellbeing field in Asia working with Community Business.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of mental health support with this quiz: