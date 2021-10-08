Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace

To mark World Mental Health Day, the leader of a mental health non-profit provides some recommendations for how to look after your own wellbeing and that of your peers.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 38th lesson in the Crash Course series will explore how to support mental health in the workplace. This is a special course to mark World Mental Health Day on Sunday (10 October). But workforce wellbeing is a topic that should be talked about and addressed consistently. Especially against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has had a major impact on people's mental health.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What is mental health and why it is a business priority.
  • How to look after your mental at work.
  • How to support your employees/peers at work.

Your teacher

Hannah McLeod is the managing director of the City Mental Health Alliance Hong Kong (CMHA HK), a not-for-profit membership organisation that helps businesses to create mentally healthy workplaces.

McLeod has over 15 years of experience working for agencies, brands and not-for-profits across London, Sydney and Hong Kong. Before joining CMHA HK in 2020, she was in the diversity and inclusion and employee wellbeing field in Asia working with Community Business.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of mental health support with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

9 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
Oct 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference between CDPs and DMPs?
Advertising
Sep 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to build a DTC brand
Marketing
Aug 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to build a DTC brand

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Just Published

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health support in 2021?
Analysis
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health ...

SOUNDING BOARD: We asked APAC industry insiders with different vantage points on the issue to tell us what a model mental-health effort looks like—and what's missing from current initiatives.

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future

A pan-Asia campaign by UltraSuperNew Tokyo introduces us to the few people whose lives would be worse in a world that moves beyond fossil fuels.

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as CEO Neil Munn exits
Advertising
2 days ago
Gideon Spanier

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as ...

Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China and Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore part of board.

Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study
News
3 days ago
Aleda Stam

Even now, fewer than half of companies are ...

The research examines how executives are grappling with new risks facing their companies and how unprepared they feel to handle them.