world mental health day

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia
Oct 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia

Employees will wear a device from BioBeats to gather data that will inform future investments in well-being initiatives, according to the companies.

Mind HK encourages Hongkongers to speak up during troubling time
Oct 10, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Mind HK encourages Hongkongers to speak up during troubling time

The charity wants Hongkongers to use digital stickers to communicate their emotions, after its research found mental well-being has fallen significantly over the past year.

10 of the best APAC mental health campaigns (and 1 dud)
Oct 10, 2017
Olivia Parker

10 of the best APAC mental health campaigns (and 1 dud)

In support of World Mental Health Day, we bring you 10 of our favourite campaigns that have helped raise awareness of issues from depression to anxiety—and one lesson in what not to do.

