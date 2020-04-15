mental health

How a strong culture and mental health awareness now helps teams working remotely
Apr 15, 2020
Jos Ortega

Organisational culture has a huge role to play in ensuring team well-being and keeping up morale, says the CEO of Havas Ortega Philippines.

GO Communications implements 4.5-day workweek
Feb 20, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The Malaysian agency becomes a rarity in the region for introducing a shorter working week.

Can introverts survive in the PR industry?
Feb 19, 2020
Caroline Addy

Yes, one can be quiet while still wanting to be seen and heard.

The truth about well-being in our industry
Dec 6, 2019
Suki Thompson

Many agencies are still failing to address the well-being of their people and only pay lip service to mental health.

I was scared to tell my employer I was depressed
Oct 21, 2019
Anonymous

In the latest edition of Untold Stories, an agency employee recalls his struggle to get the help he needed with depression.

Mind HK encourages Hongkongers to speak up during troubling time
Oct 10, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The charity wants Hongkongers to use digital stickers to communicate their emotions, after its research found mental well-being has fallen significantly over the past year.

