The top 10 skincare and cosmetics brands in Asia-Pacific

We put stuff on our faces to enhance our appearance before going out into the world. Later, we use other stuff to remove the first stuff from our faces, for the sake of cleanliness. Then we put still other stuff—sometimes pretty expensive stuff—on our faces in the belief that we can promote long-term glow and maybe even reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (as the fine print says).

But whose stuff are we putting on and taking off (and putting on)? The beauty business in APAC generates more than US$160 billion in annual revenue. What brands do consumers in APAC choose most when they're buying concoctions to make them look their best? That's what we're here to find out.

The following facts about Asia's favourite skincare and cosmetics brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado...

ASIA'S TOP 10 SKINCARE BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020 Change L'Oreal 1 2 1 SK-II 2 5 3 Dove 3 3 0 Nivea 4 1 -3 Estee Lauder 5 6 1 Chanel 6 7 1 Shiseido 7 4 -3 Lancome 8 9 1 Olay 9 8 -1 Johnson's 10 12 2



ASIA'S TOP 10 COSMETICS BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020 Change L'Oreal 1 1 0 SK-II 2 4 2 Shiseido 3 2 -1 Maybelline 4 3 -1 Estee Lauder 5 5 0 Lancome 6 6 0 Chanel 7 7 0 Olay 8 10 2 MAC 9 8 -1 Kiehl's 10 15 5

IT'S TIME TO FACE FACTS

Pore over these additional dollops of information about Asia's favourite skincare and cosmetics brands, across the region and in specific markets.

SKINCARE

Regional No. 1 brand L'Oreal is No. 1 in only one market:

Vietnam

Regional No. 2 brand SK-II is No. 1 in five markets:

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

How to explain the above two facts:

L'Oreal ranks within the top 5 in 10 markets: No. 1 in Vietnam; No. 2 in China, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore; No. 3 in Australia, India, Indonesia and Thailand; and No. 5 in Philippines. It ranks within the top 20 in the remaining four markets.

Although it ranks No. 1 in the five markets listed above, No. 2 in Indonesia, No. 3 in China and Japan, and No. 4 in Korea, SK-II also has some very low rankings (No. 61 in India and No. 33 in Philippines) that pull down its regional ranking.

Other No. 1s:

Dove: Australia, India, Philippines

Estee Lauder: China

Nivea: New Zealand

Shiseido: Japan

Sulwhasoo: Korea

Wardah Beauty: Indonesia

No. 2 in specific markets:

Cetaphil: Philippines

Chanel: Korea

Estee Lauder: Taiwan

Himalaya: India

Kao: Japan

L'Oreal: China, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore

Nivea: Australia, Thailand, Vietnam

Shiseido: Hong Kong

SK-II: Indonesia

Top 10 in only one market:

Aveeno: No. 6 in New Zealand

Avon: No. 10 in Phillippines

Bio-Essence: No. 8 in Singapore

Dabao: No. 9 in China

DHC: No. 5 in Japan

Eucerin: No. 4 in Thailand

Garnier: No. 5 in Indonesia

Givenchy: No. 7 in China

Hada Labo: No. 7 in Japan

Kiehl's: No. 7 in Taiwan

Kojie San: No. 7 in Philippines

Lakme: No. 4 in India

Laneige: No. 3 in Singapore

Patanjali: No. 10 in India

Pechoin: No. 8 in China

Pond's: No. 5 in Philippines

Sukin: No. 5 in China

The Face Shop: No. 8 in Korea

Wardah Beauty: No. 1 in Indonesia

Brands 11-20 across the region (alphabetical order):

Cetaphil

Clinique

Dettol

Garnier

Himalaya

Kiehl's

L'Occitane

Lux

Sulwhasoo

The Body Shop



COSMETICS

Specific markets where L'Oreal is No. 1:

India

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

Vietnam

Other No. 1s:

Amore Pacific: Korea

Estee Lauder: China

Maybelline: Australia, Indonesia, Philippines

Shiseido: Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan

SK-II: Thailand

No. 2 in specific markets:

Chanel: Korea

Eucerin: Thailand

L'Oreal: Australia, Indonesia, Philippines

Lakme: India

Lancome: Taiwan

Maybelline: New Zealand

Shiseido: Vietnam

SK-II: China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore

Top 10 in only one market:

Amore Pacific: No. 1 in Korea

Clarins: No. 7 in Thailand

Eucerin: No. 2 in Thailand

Ever Bilena: No. 4 in Philippines

Innisfree: No. 3 in Singapore

Kanebo: No. 9 in Japan

Kao: No. 3 in Japan

Kose: No. 4 in Japan

L'Occitane: No. 7 in Taiwan

Lakme: No. 2 in India

Lamer: No. 5 in Taiwan

Muji: No. 8 in Japan

MyGlamm: No. 8 in India

Perfect Diary: No. 8 in China

Sugar: No. 6 in India

Yves St Laurent: No. 4 in Korea

Brands 11-20 across the region (alphabetical order):

Christian Dior

Clarins

Clinique

Etude House

Kose

Lakme

Neutrogena

Pond's

Revlon

Yves St Laurent (YSL)

Beauty, eh?