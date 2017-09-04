skincare
SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales
The P&G skincare brand, known for making headway in purpose-driven campaigns, is steadfast about choosing long-term messaging over the quick route to direct sales.
Shiseido's new Waso films present beauty people can relate to
In the latest phase of its millennial-focused launch campaign, the Japanese cosmetics giant offers imagery of simplicity, purity and real life.
Behind Shiseido’s launch of Waso, a beauty brand for millennials
The company aims to connect with a notoriously difficult audience by subtly redefining the concept of beauty.
Nerium hopes Japan will buy its ‘anti-aging marvel’ pitch
Nerium International, a controversial US direct sales skincare brand, is betting aggressively on Japan as a driver of its business in Asia. Will consumers bite?
Asian shades of skin care
While Japan has long lost its images as a skincare innovator, over the past three years a rise in the popularity of K-pop culture and China’s extraordinary path from rags to riches have created a new era in skin care, writes Euromonitor's Nicole Tyrimou.
Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro
SHANGHAI – The international skincare giant has consolidated its digital business under SapientNitro China. A competitive pitch back in October, against four undisclosed agencies, sealed the deal.
