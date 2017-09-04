skincare

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales

The P&G skincare brand, known for making headway in purpose-driven campaigns, is steadfast about choosing long-term messaging over the quick route to direct sales.

Shiseido's new Waso films present beauty people can relate to
Sep 4, 2017
David Blecken

Shiseido's new Waso films present beauty people can relate to

In the latest phase of its millennial-focused launch campaign, the Japanese cosmetics giant offers imagery of simplicity, purity and real life.

Behind Shiseido’s launch of Waso, a beauty brand for millennials
Aug 18, 2017
David Blecken

Behind Shiseido’s launch of Waso, a beauty brand for millennials

The company aims to connect with a notoriously difficult audience by subtly redefining the concept of beauty.

Nerium hopes Japan will buy its ‘anti-aging marvel’ pitch
Dec 15, 2016
David Blecken

Nerium hopes Japan will buy its ‘anti-aging marvel’ pitch

Nerium International, a controversial US direct sales skincare brand, is betting aggressively on Japan as a driver of its business in Asia. Will consumers bite?

Asian shades of skin care
May 4, 2015
Nicole Tyrimou

Asian shades of skin care

While Japan has long lost its images as a skincare innovator, over the past three years a rise in the popularity of K-pop culture and China’s extraordinary path from rags to riches have created a new era in skin care, writes Euromonitor's Nicole Tyrimou.

Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro
Feb 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro

SHANGHAI – The international skincare giant has consolidated its digital business under SapientNitro China. A competitive pitch back in October, against four undisclosed agencies, sealed the deal.

