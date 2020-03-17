Bryce Whitwam

Bring on the agency flexible work movement
Analysis
Mar 17, 2020
Bryce Whitwam

Bring on the agency flexible work movement

Despite the critics, 'work from home' is working, says the CEO of MRM China.

Bigger market changes in China bring taller silos
Opinions
May 22, 2018
Bryce Whitwam

Bigger market changes in China bring taller silos

Wunderman's Bryce Whitwam grumbles about working with clients in China that suffer from too much infighting and divisiveness.

Brands after digital transformation in China should start with martech, not adtech
Digital
Aug 22, 2017
Bryce Whitwam

Brands after digital transformation in China should ...

Martech is a lot harder than adtech because it requires a change of mindset, writes Wunderman China CEO Bryce Whitwam.

How to cure the agency overtime problem
Opinions
Oct 26, 2016
Bryce Whitwam

How to cure the agency overtime problem

Dentsu’s mandate to reduce overtime hours is not going to address the problem of overwork, writes Wunderman's Bryce Whitwam.

China's real No. 1 brand didn't even make the list
Country Rankings
May 28, 2015
Bryce Whitwam

China's real No. 1 brand didn't even make the list

This is the only brand that matters today in China.

Death of the digital creative agency: The pre-roll
Advertising
Jan 2, 2014
Bryce Whitwam

Death of the digital creative agency: The pre-roll

'Lazy' digital makes up the vast majority of digital spend in China.

