Analysis Opinions
Bryce Whitwam
Jan 4, 2023

More tangible brand connections are needed in post-zero-Covid China

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: With the end of zero-Covid policies in China, brands should look for more meaningful consumer connections that help to resolve potential anxieties, says China insights expert, Julien Lapka, Founder of Inner Chapter.

Shutterstock:2022 China Resources Mixc, Haikou, Hainan
Shutterstock:2022 China Resources Mixc, Haikou, Hainan

“People are looking for brands to give them some type of coping mechanism given all the changes that have been happening,” says Inner Chapter’s Julien Lapka. “This has been amplified with the Covid lockdowns.”

Lapka sees a lot of firsts happening to Chinese over the past year: A potential recession, the Covid lockdown, and now the recent anxiety caused through the sudden end of zero-Covid policies. Unemployment for fresh graduates is also hovering around 20%.

“A powerful, feel-good film isn’t going to help Chinese youth get jobs,” says Lapka. “Why can’t a make-up or fashion brand help fresh graduates with their job interview skills?”

“Generating goodwill will be key for brands in 2023,” says Lapka, “because people are getting tired of being told to buy the next big thing, especially when they have less money.”

Lapka expects categories such as pet food, toys and sportswear to continue to grow post-pandemic.  “People are looking for little moments of personal well-being and a bit of emotional downtime. The lockdown accelerated this trend, and it will continue past the zero-Covid era,” says Lapka.

Lapka also expects a huge spike in travel now that the restrictions have been lifted. “Travel for Chinese is a big part of feeling optimistic, which was diminished over the past two years due to the lockdowns because everyone was stuck at home. Travel gives people a window to new learning and the ability to discover new things, ” says Lapka.

Julien Lapka’s season one finale interview is available on the Shanghai Zhan podcast, a "raw, lively, and regular debate about China tech, advertising, creativity and the intersection of it all", hosted by Ali Kazmi and Bryce Whitwam.

The podcast is now available now on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogleStitcherAmazon Music, Xiao Yu Zhou and via RSS.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

1 'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

2 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

3 Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

4 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

5 Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

6 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

7 Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

9 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
Apr 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Will the experiential sector ever fully recover from Covid?
Feb 27, 2022
Fayola Douglas

Will the experiential sector ever fully recover ...

The pandemic practices that will persist in HK: Research
Sep 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

The pandemic practices that will persist in HK: ...

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?
Sep 5, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?

Just Published

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency

Lord has emerged as a leader in traditionally male-dominated fields and founded and leads an influential communications agency.

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications
12 hours ago
John Harrington

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications

London-based Tulchan has had a presence in Singapore for more than a decade.

Marketing lags on sustainability in APAC: report
13 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Marketing lags on sustainability in APAC: report

The joint study by Dentsu and Kantar explores the role marketers in Asia Pacific play in corporate sustainability aims, suggesting radical change is needed to hit UN 2030 SDGs.

Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO as India head of global business
16 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO as India head of ...

Vikas Purohit makes the move from Tata Cliq.