1 day ago
The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.
Jan 20, 2022
Despite recent controversies, aesthetic diversity seen as growing C-beauty China trend in 2022
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Shiseido China’s Carol Zhou says that Chinese women are now more accepting of their own physical features and will be looking to beauty brands to improve them.
Jan 14, 2022
Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.
