shanghai zhan

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.

Despite recent controversies, aesthetic diversity seen as growing C-beauty China trend in 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Despite recent controversies, aesthetic diversity seen as growing C-beauty China trend in 2022

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Shiseido China’s Carol Zhou says that Chinese women are now more accepting of their own physical features and will be looking to beauty brands to improve them.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Jan 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

6 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

8 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

9 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign