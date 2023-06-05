Creative alchemy: Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann dives into AI's advertising abyss

In a recent ShanghaiZhan podcast, Chris Reitermann, co-CEO of Ogilvy Asia and Greater China, delved into the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the advertising industry. His insights provide a glimpse into the future of advertising, shaped by technological advancements and changing consumer behavior.

Reitermann began by acknowledging the significant impact of AI on advertising. "AI is transforming the advertising industry. It can automate basic tasks, generate content, and enhance productivity," he said. He emphasised that while AI is a powerful tool that can streamline processes and generate vast amounts of content, it complements rather than replaces human creativity. This underscores the belief that the human touch remains crucial in creating meaningful and unique advertising content.

In the conversation, Reitermann also highlighted the enduring value of advertising agencies in the current era. "Advertising agencies still provide significant value to clients by helping them build strong, differentiated brands," he stated. He noted the importance of agencies in a market where growth is challenging, emphasizing their role in providing strategic direction and creative solutions.

The podcast also touched on the changing landscape of consumer behavior. Reitermann observed that people are becoming more conscious about their spending and are seeking a better work-life balance. This shift in consumer priorities is influencing advertising strategies, necessitating a more personalized and value-driven approach.

Reitermann also noted a shift in the advertising industry itself, which is now seen as offering a better work-life balance compared to tech companies. This shift is attracting more talent to the industry, fostering creativity and innovation.

Looking towards the future, Reitermann expressed optimism about the future of advertising. "While the last few years have been challenging, some good changes have emerged. We see a return to basic values and an appreciation for simpler things in life," he said. He also pointed out that there is significant investment in AI, indicating a promising future for the industry. This investment, coupled with the enduring value of human creativity, suggests a bright future for the advertising industry, one where technology and creativity coexist and complement each other.

