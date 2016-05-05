chris reitermann
Ogilvy names advertising president for China
Melinda Po returns to the agency after a stint as COO at Edelman China.
Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads for NYC
HONG KONG - Paul Heath, CEO and chairman of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific, will move to a global role in New York this summer, and the network is appointing co-CEOs to fill his shoes in the region.
Too much structure obstructs: Ogilvy's Reitermann
SHANGHAI - Ogilvy & Mather's scale has led many employees to liken working there to being a cog in a wheel. Having been promoted to China CEO in September, Chris Reitermann delivers an update on how he has tried to change the agency's discipline-centric structure into client-specific teams, and weighed the advantages of being a "modern elephant".
Ogilvy & Mather China promotes Chris Reitermann to CEO
BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather has promoted Chris Reitermann, president of O&M Advertising in Asia-Pacific, to China CEO as Shenan Chuang moves to vice chairman for Greater China.
Ogilvy builds up its regional management team
ASIA-PACIFIC – Ogilvy and Mather has unveiled several big changes at the top of its organisational chart in Asia-Pacific, including two new positions on its executive council for the region.
Ogilvy expands Digital Lab facility in Beijing
BEIJING – Ogilvy has expanded its Ogilvy Digital Lab in China following the launch of the facility last June.
