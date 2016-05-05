chris reitermann

Ogilvy names advertising president for China
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy names advertising president for China

Melinda Po returns to the agency after a stint as COO at Edelman China.

Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads for NYC
May 5, 2016
Emily Tan

Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads for NYC

HONG KONG - Paul Heath, CEO and chairman of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific, will move to a global role in New York this summer, and the network is appointing co-CEOs to fill his shoes in the region.

Too much structure obstructs: Ogilvy's Reitermann
Jan 12, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Too much structure obstructs: Ogilvy's Reitermann

SHANGHAI - Ogilvy & Mather's scale has led many employees to liken working there to being a cog in a wheel. Having been promoted to China CEO in September, Chris Reitermann delivers an update on how he has tried to change the agency's discipline-centric structure into client-specific teams, and weighed the advantages of being a "modern elephant".

Ogilvy & Mather China promotes Chris Reitermann to CEO
Sep 3, 2014
Matthew Miller

Ogilvy & Mather China promotes Chris Reitermann to CEO

BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather has promoted Chris Reitermann, president of O&M Advertising in Asia-Pacific, to China CEO as Shenan Chuang moves to vice chairman for Greater China.

Ogilvy builds up its regional management team
Sep 9, 2011
Paul Howell

Ogilvy builds up its regional management team

ASIA-PACIFIC – Ogilvy and Mather has unveiled several big changes at the top of its organisational chart in Asia-Pacific, including two new positions on its executive council for the region.

Ogilvy expands Digital Lab facility in Beijing
Nov 26, 2010
David Blecken

Ogilvy expands Digital Lab facility in Beijing

BEIJING – Ogilvy has expanded its Ogilvy Digital Lab in China following the launch of the facility last June.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

6 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

9 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers