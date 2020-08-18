covid
Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb looks at how India's househelp has fared during the Covid lockdown in research visualised through video.
Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
Independent agency The Womb launches 'Project As Is' - research determining how different groups in society are coping with Covid lockdown, then visualises it in a video.
The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19
Marketers have been tested like never before, but were able to move at speed when the coronavirus crisis hit.
WPP to end salary sacrifice for top agency executives
About 3,000 executives took pay reductions of up to 20% for three months.
