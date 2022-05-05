Marketing Analysis Opinions
Bryce Whitwam
1 day ago

What Chinese beauty brands need when going global: smart data tools and desirability

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Lisa Shiqi Yu, CEO of brand incubator, Genlab and Elijah Whaley, VP of Marketing at Gainfluence, see Chinese beauty brands needing to combine sophisticated data tools with brand purpose if they want to expand outside of China.

What Chinese beauty brands need when going global: smart data tools and desirability

“Foreign brands can learn from China’s quick-starting ‘Year Zero to Year One’ beauty brand launch model, says Lisa Shiqi Yu, Genlab CEO and former digital transformation head of L’Oreal China, “but when it comes to long-term brand building, the local beauty brands can learn a lot from foreign brands.”

Finding brand desirability, according to Yu and Whaley, comes from combining superior product quality with defining your brand purpose, delivered through extraordinary customer experiences.

Local Chinese beauty megabrand, Perfect Diary, was initially a social media innovator with a strong portfolio of products that could potentially propel it to a global audience.

But it still lacks a “look” that would differentiate itself from the others. “C-Beauty and Perfect Diary lack a defined, distinctive look that would drive awareness and consideration that you see with Korean brand, 3CE, or Los Angeles-based, Urban Decay,” says Yu.

Whaley looks to Chinese fast fashion sensation, Shein’s jump into the beauty business as a potential game-changer. “Shein will use the same predictive tools that it uses to develop fast fashion to deliver beauty products.”

Whaley also predicts another dynamic shift in e-commerce shopping in China due to the recent Covid lockdowns.  “We will see a massive push in live e-commerce, with Bytedance’s Douyin (Tik Tok) becoming the big e-commerce category disrupter,” says Whaley. 

L to R: Lisa Shiqi Yu, CEO of brand incubator, Genlab; Elijah Whaley, VP of marketing at Gainfluence


“Brands have become addicted to live e-commerce because of its direct performance marketing impact.  They are beginning to see a disconnect to sales from indirect social media posts from influencers on platforms such as Weibo,” says Whaley.

Lisa Shiqi Yu and Elijah Whaley’s interview is available on podcast, Shanghai Zhan, now on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogleStitcherAmazon Music, Xiao Yu Zho and via RSS

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

2 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

3 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

4 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

5 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

6 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

8 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

9 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

The top 10 skincare and cosmetics brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Oct 14, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 skincare and cosmetics brands in ...

Despite recent controversies, aesthetic diversity seen as growing C-beauty China trend in 2022
Marketing
Jan 20, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Despite recent controversies, aesthetic diversity ...

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?
Marketing
Apr 6, 2021
Julienna Law

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Confined consumers make beauty brands rethink their marketing plans
Digital
Dec 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Confined consumers make beauty brands rethink their ...

Just Published

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
Advertising
21 hours ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for advertisers
Digital
22 hours ago
Iván Markman

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for ...

Recent advances in adtech have multiplied opportunities in this omnichannel landscape. Meanwhile, emerging channels can now be combined symbiotically to deliver integrated results, says Yahoo's chief business officer.

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge
Advertising
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The ...

The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.