Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Jul 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Jul 13, 2020
Amber Ran Bi

Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?

The future of lifestyle publishing
Jul 9, 2020
Corinne Ng

Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.

Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Apr 24, 2020
Amy Snelling

Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.

Beauty brands: You should be scrambling to get in the live music game
Feb 3, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Fans want marketers to show up and guide their self-care, fashion and beauty journeys, according to a new report by Live Nation.

Beauty marketing trends in 2020 that will boost your KOL game
Dec 24, 2019
Parklu

These are six beauty marketing trends brands should be following and responding to as 2020 gets underway, says influencer agency Parklu.

