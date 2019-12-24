cosmetics

Beauty marketing trends in 2020 that will boost your KOL game
Dec 24, 2019
Parklu

These are six beauty marketing trends brands should be following and responding to as 2020 gets underway, says influencer agency Parklu.

Male beauty products see eye-popping growth in China
Oct 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Purchases of male lipstick and eyebrow pencils rose 278% and 214% in a year, respectively, according to a report from Air Paris.

MAC Cosmetics launches first interactive experience centre in Shanghai
Feb 21, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The centre was the result of six months of research to understand GenZ's makeup purchase behaviour in China.

Tencent game tie-in sends lipstick sales soaring
Feb 12, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Cosmetics brand M.A.C. scored a big success with special-edition lipsticks co-branded for the Tencent mobile game 'Honor of Kings'.

Shiseido addresses themes of courage and self-discovery in bold new film
Oct 19, 2018
David Blecken

Halloween-oriented work by Show Yanagisawa presents an unconventional love story.

3 ways beauty brands can capture and use customer data
Oct 11, 2018
Sarah Musgrave

How Asia’s beauty brands should use the data they have—and get the data they don’t.

