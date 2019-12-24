cosmetics
Beauty marketing trends in 2020 that will boost your KOL game
These are six beauty marketing trends brands should be following and responding to as 2020 gets underway, says influencer agency Parklu.
Male beauty products see eye-popping growth in China
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Purchases of male lipstick and eyebrow pencils rose 278% and 214% in a year, respectively, according to a report from Air Paris.
MAC Cosmetics launches first interactive experience centre in Shanghai
The centre was the result of six months of research to understand GenZ's makeup purchase behaviour in China.
Tencent game tie-in sends lipstick sales soaring
Cosmetics brand M.A.C. scored a big success with special-edition lipsticks co-branded for the Tencent mobile game 'Honor of Kings'.
Shiseido addresses themes of courage and self-discovery in bold new film
Halloween-oriented work by Show Yanagisawa presents an unconventional love story.
3 ways beauty brands can capture and use customer data
How Asia’s beauty brands should use the data they have—and get the data they don’t.
