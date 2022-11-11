Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive virtual shopping trip for 11.11

Maybelline New York has kicked-off a new 11.11 campaign featuring K-pop band Itzy. With a distinct interactive ecommerce vibe, the launch video features band members entering a gamified, virtual world where each of them choose a customised cosmetics experience.
Created by New York-based Gotham, a McCann agency with extensive beauty and fashion experience, the campaign launches today and will run on social and digital across Tmall as well as on Maybelline’s own platforms.
CREDITS
Agency: Gotham
Laurie Donlon, CEO
Hans Dorsinville, CCO
Andrea Lubel, Director of Client Services
Shanna Carpenter, Director of Strategy
Jen Pugliese, Head of Production
Dan Scudellari, Executive Producer
Karen McIntyre- Executive Creative Director, Copy
Lindsey Speirs- Creative Director, Copy
Alexis Monette- Associate Creative Director, Art
Cait McCarthy- Senior Art Director
Lauren Hill- Design Assistant
Laura Norcini, Global Brand Director
Taylor Webb- Account Supervisor
Saadia Iqbal – Account Executive
Rohini Sinha- Account Executive
Riley O’Rourke – Senior Project Manager
Denise Popovits – Director of Project Management
Production
Director: Rigend
Photographer: Peter Ash Lee
DP: Sunhoon Hong
Art Department: Yoonjin Lee
Editor: Luis Moreno @ OTHER
Retouching: Other Editorial
CG / Interactive UI / Post Production: Territory
Music: Itzy “Loco”
Audio Mixing and Sound Design: Decibel