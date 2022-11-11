Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive virtual shopping trip for 11.11

Maybelline New York has kicked-off a new 11.11 campaign featuring K-pop band Itzy. With a distinct interactive ecommerce vibe, the launch video features band members entering a gamified, virtual world where each of them choose a customised cosmetics experience.

Created by New York-based Gotham, a McCann agency with extensive beauty and fashion experience, the campaign launches today and will run on social and digital across Tmall as well as on Maybelline’s own platforms.