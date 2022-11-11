Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
Nov 11, 2022

Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive virtual shopping trip for 11.11

Watch the video conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup agency Gotham

Maybelline New York has kicked-off a new 11.11 campaign featuring K-pop band Itzy. With a distinct interactive ecommerce vibe, the launch video features band members entering a gamified, virtual world where each of them choose a customised cosmetics experience. 

Created by New York-based Gotham, a McCann agency with extensive beauty and fashion experience, the campaign launches today and will run on social and digital across Tmall as well as on Maybelline’s own platforms.  

CREDITS

Agency: Gotham  

Laurie Donlon, CEO 
Hans Dorsinville, CCO 
Andrea Lubel, Director of Client Services 
Shanna Carpenter, Director of Strategy 
Jen Pugliese, Head of Production 
Dan Scudellari, Executive Producer 
Karen McIntyre- Executive Creative Director, Copy  
Lindsey Speirs- Creative Director, Copy 
Alexis Monette- Associate Creative Director, Art  
Cait McCarthy- Senior Art Director  
Lauren Hill- Design Assistant 
Laura Norcini, Global Brand Director 
Taylor Webb- Account Supervisor 
Saadia Iqbal – Account Executive 
Rohini Sinha- Account Executive 
Riley O’Rourke – Senior Project Manager 
Denise Popovits – Director of Project Management  

Production

Director: Rigend
Photographer: Peter Ash Lee
DP: Sunhoon Hong
Art Department: Yoonjin Lee
Editor: Luis Moreno @ OTHER
Retouching: Other Editorial
CG / Interactive UI / Post Production: Territory
Music: Itzy “Loco”
Audio Mixing and Sound Design: Decibel

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the ...

How brands can combat a recession through Singles Day
Advertising
Nov 10, 2022
Humphrey Ho

How brands can combat a recession through Singles Day

McDonald's turns to Jason Sudeikis for World Cup campaign
Advertising
Nov 15, 2022
Gurjit Degun

McDonald's turns to Jason Sudeikis for World Cup ...

K-pop groups: The next great brand collaboration
Marketing
Sep 17, 2021
Aleda Stam

K-pop groups: The next great brand collaboration

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.