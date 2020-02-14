1111
Alibaba posts slowest revenue growth in four years
Revenues up 38%, profits 50% in Q3, but first quarterly topline decline on record looms as festering Covid-19 hits business hard
This Singles Day, two was better than one
Despite its origins celebrating 'being alone', this year 11.11 said far more about partnerships and collaborations than staying single.
By the numbers: A surplus of Singles' Day stats
500 million. 37 billion. 760 million. Alibaba's Singles' Day sure generates a lot of numbers. We've sorted through the deluge to curate this list of the most interesting double-11 stats. If you want to sound smart come Monday, start here.
How Master Kong, Mars Wrigley, Shiseido and others prepared for Singles Day 2019
Marketers from major companies reveal how the Double 11 sales spectacular drives their product optimisation, e-commerce and marketing investments, in some cases throughout the year.
11.11: Experts decipher the major changes for 2019
Live KOL broadcasts, data-driven understanding of consumers, customisation and product upgrades represent the major changes in this year's Double 11 event.
Alibaba promotes 'greener' 11.11 shopping festival, but criticism remains
China’s e-commerce boom has brought with it a major trash problem.
