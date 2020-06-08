maybelline

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline

Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.

Shanghai-based agency Pro Trend looks for expansion, adds board members from Axis
Nov 8, 2012
Benjamin Li

Shanghai-based agency Pro Trend looks for expansion, adds board members from Axis

SHANGHAI - Axis Business Consulting partners Alan Rutherford and Louise Au have joined Pro Trend Advertising's new board as independent directors to help with the agency's business expansion.

MRM Greater China MD Jason Chau resigns after a decade
Oct 27, 2011
Benjamin Li

MRM Greater China MD Jason Chau resigns after a decade

HONG KONG - McCann Worldgroup confirmed today that Jason Chau has resigned from his role as managing director of MRM Greater China. He will leave the agency in January 2012.

UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires
Sep 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires

SHANGHAI - UM China has beefed up its top management with two new senior hires: Cindy Dai as national planning director and Jacky Yang as managing partner for UM Beijing.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia