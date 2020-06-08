maybelline
Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.
Leveraging reality talent competitions to reach Asia’s ad blocking generation
Looking to leap the ever-present hurdle of ad blockers? A winning strategy is less about fighting the tech itself, and more about creating compelling content.
What video advertising can learn from the rise and fall of banner ads
The demise of one of the web's old favourites was due to overcrowding and consumer ad fatigue. Video ads can and should avoid the same pitfalls.
Shanghai-based agency Pro Trend looks for expansion, adds board members from Axis
SHANGHAI - Axis Business Consulting partners Alan Rutherford and Louise Au have joined Pro Trend Advertising's new board as independent directors to help with the agency's business expansion.
MRM Greater China MD Jason Chau resigns after a decade
HONG KONG - McCann Worldgroup confirmed today that Jason Chau has resigned from his role as managing director of MRM Greater China. He will leave the agency in January 2012.
UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires
SHANGHAI - UM China has beefed up its top management with two new senior hires: Cindy Dai as national planning director and Jacky Yang as managing partner for UM Beijing.
