Maybelline New York brings virtual makeup to the workplace through Microsoft Teams

Maybelline New York and Microsoft have announced a collaboration that offers a way to get ready for video calls with virtual makeup on Microsoft Teams.

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily directly within a Teams meeting.

Powered by Modiface AI and developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute, Maybelline aims to provide users with a range of looks to best suit their meetings, while allowing them to explore different makeup looks.

With a simple click, users can choose from 12 makeup looks to complement their own natural look and effortlessly feel their best. This is a first for one of the brands in the L’Oreal Group. The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls starting 25 July to those with a Microsoft Teams enterprise license.

Trisha Ayyagari, global brand president, Maybelline New York said, "Maybelline’s mission is to give everyone self-confidence to express their beauty. Whether you are working in-person or virtually, feeling good about yourself can help put your best foot forward. That’s why we partnered with Microsoft Teams to develop virtual makeup looks – now even on the busiest day, you can put makeup on and get ready with just a click. We hope we make people’s lives a little easier.”

Nicole Herskowitz, vice president, Microsoft Teams said, "At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do. “The new Maybelline Beauty App on Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI.”