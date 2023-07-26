News Customer Experience Technology
Campaign India Team
8 hours ago

Maybelline New York brings virtual makeup to the workplace through Microsoft Teams

The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls

Meeting with the Maybelline Beauty app in Teams
Meeting with the Maybelline Beauty app in Teams

Maybelline New York and Microsoft have announced a collaboration that offers a way to get ready for video calls with virtual makeup on Microsoft Teams.

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily directly within a Teams meeting. 

Powered by Modiface AI and developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute, Maybelline aims to provide users with a range of looks to best suit their meetings, while allowing them to explore different makeup looks.

With a simple click, users can choose from 12 makeup looks to complement their own natural look and effortlessly feel their best. This is a first for one of the brands in the L’Oreal Group. The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls starting 25 July to those with a Microsoft Teams enterprise license.

Trisha Ayyagari, global brand president, Maybelline New York said, "Maybelline’s mission is to give everyone self-confidence to express their beauty. Whether you are working in-person or virtually, feeling good about yourself can help put your best foot forward. That’s why we partnered with Microsoft Teams to develop virtual makeup looks – now even on the busiest day, you can put makeup on and get ready with just a click. We hope we make people’s lives a little easier.”

Nicole Herskowitz, vice president, Microsoft Teams said, "At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do. “The new Maybelline Beauty App on Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI.”

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

4 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

5 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

7 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

8 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

Related Articles

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo are navigating Threads
Jul 21, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...

Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive virtual shopping trip for 11.11
Nov 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive ...

How Microsoft is changing its comms function because of AI
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

How Microsoft is changing its comms function ...

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight fake news
Sep 17, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight ...

Just Published

How Microsoft is changing its comms function because of AI
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

How Microsoft is changing its comms function ...

The company is also updating its team to keep pace with the speed of news, including bringing in former Twitter APAC comms lead Lauren Myers-Cavanagh to head its Asia comms.

Dentsu X hires Jose Leon to be India CEO
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Dentsu X hires Jose Leon to be India CEO

He comes with decades of leadership experience in tech and consulting, including at Publicis Groupe-owned Indigo Consulting and Adobe.

Meta hires Andrea Gellert as VP, global business and product marketing
9 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Meta hires Andrea Gellert as VP, global business ...

She steps in for Michelle Klein, who departed in March.

Fake OOH ads have the power to amaze but we must proceed with caution
9 hours ago
Mel Arrow

Fake OOH ads have the power to amaze but we must ...

Fake posters and stunts, such as those for British Airways and Maybelline, offer an fantastic outlet for imagination but there is a moral aspect to consider