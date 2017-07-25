teams

Maybelline New York brings virtual makeup to the workplace through Microsoft Teams
22 hours ago
Campaign India Team

The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls

Watch: The MediaWorks Experience 2017
Jul 25, 2017
Rick Boost

Eight teams. Four days. One winning pitch. Grab your popcorn.

J&J: Agencies still the better option over in-house capability
Jul 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The brand’s global CMO said while taking work in-house is a regular and significant conversation, employing agencies is still very much her preferred option.

