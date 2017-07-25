Search
22 hours ago
Maybelline New York brings virtual makeup to the workplace through Microsoft Teams
The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls
Jul 25, 2017
Watch: The MediaWorks Experience 2017
Eight teams. Four days. One winning pitch. Grab your popcorn.
Jul 3, 2017
J&J: Agencies still the better option over in-house capability
The brand’s global CMO said while taking work in-house is a regular and significant conversation, employing agencies is still very much her preferred option.
