microsoft
Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.
Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab
The sad implication of the TikTok saga is that it snuffs out the faint hope that we might see a truly global digital ecosystem.
Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets
A 'quickly moving' deal aims to address security concerns from governments in these markets over user information and privacy.
TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue US buyout, the app faces Australian investigations
Over the weekend, Microsoft's CEO met US President Donald Trump who has vowed to ban the Chinese-owned app in the US, while Australia says it's investigating TikTok's security risks.
Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually
Hundreds of fans will appear live at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Microsoft's Kathleen Hall and McCann's Rob Reilly on their long-term creative partnership
The dynamic duo discusses ins and out of working together for 12 years, what has changed since the start of COVID-19 and what to expect in the future.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins