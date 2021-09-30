Marketing Analysis Data
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

While the top two brands across APAC won't surprise you, read this special report to find out how widely brand preference for shoes and sportswear varies from market to market across APAC—and why shoes are like cars for your feet.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Shoes. They're like cars, but for your feet.

At least that's one conclusion you could draw from exploring data about the brand preferences of APAC consumers in the shoe category. Just like in Campaign Asia-Pacific's recently published list of the top 10 car brands in APAC, the list below has a curious mix of mass-market brands and aspirational luxury brands. In both lists, affordable brands that people might choose for everyday transportation stand right alongside brands that many people can't afford to step into.

Two brands thoroughly dominate the shoe category across the region, and no points for guessing which ones. But digging into the market-by-market data (see below), it's interesting to note where those two don't win the race. Also, in contrast to the top 10 lists in some other categories, the shoe data has a high degree of market-to-market variation. So many markets have their own idiosyncratic faves, in fact, that the list of brands that achieve top 10 status in only one APAC market (see below) is quite extensive. 

Since shoes and sportswear are closely aligned, this report also includes the top 10 sportswear brands, and digs into the market-by-market variations in that category as well.

All of the following facts about Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado...

ASIA'S TOP 10 SHOE BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020
Nike 1 1
Adidas 2 2
Gucci 3 5
Puma 4 3
Louis Vuitton (LV) 5 4
Vans 6 6
Bata 7 10
Reebok 8 8
Prada 9 12
Chanel 10 7

 

ASIA'S TOP 10 SPORTSWEAR BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020
Nike 1 1
Adidas 2 2
Puma 3 3
Li Ning* 4 18
Reebok 5 4
New Balance 6 5
Anta* 7 22
Skechers 8 6
Asics 9 7
Fila 10 11
* These Chinese brands benefitted from a methodology change this year, which gave more weight than before to the input of respondents in China.

 

FAST FACTS
Before you run off, here's some more information about Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands, across the region and in specific markets. 

SHOES

Just dominate it - Nike is No. 1 in all 14 markets surveyed*, except two:

  • China (No. 3, behind AoKang and Lewre)
  • Thailand (No. 2, behind Adidas)

Runner-up - Adidas is No. 2 in all 14 markets, except two:

  • China (No. 6)
  • Thailand (No. 1)

Market-specific No. 3 brands:

  • Bata (India, Malaysia)
  • Chanel (Taiwan)
  • Charles & Keith (Singapore)
  • Elcanto (Korea)
  • Gucci: Vietnam
  • Hush Puppies (New Zealand)
  • Kumfs (Australia)
  • Louis Vuitton (Indonesia)
  • Mizuno (Japan)
  • Salvatore Ferragamo (Singapore)
  • Scholl (Thailand)
  • Timberland (Hong Kong)
  • Vans (Philippines)

Who loves regional No. 3 Gucci the most?

  • Vietnam (No. 3)
  • Korea (No. 4)
  • China (No. 4)
  • Thailand (No. 5)

Sole sellers - Brands that crack the top 10 in only one market:

Australia:

  • Dr Martins (No. 3)
  • Florsheim (No. 8)

China:

  • AoKang (No. 1)
  • Lewre (No. 2)
  • Steve Madden (No. 5)
  • Le Saunda (No. 9)

India:

  • Sparx (No. 7)

Indonesia:

  • Yongki Komaladi (No. 7)

Japan:

  • Christian Louboutin (No. 4)
  • Regal (No. 5)
  • Celine (No. 8)

Korea:

  • Elcanto (No. 3)
  • Toms (No. 7)
  • Kumkang (No. 10)

Hong Kong:

  • Bally (No. 4)

Malaysia:

  • Vincci (No. 4)

New Zealand:

  • Allbirds (No. 8)

Philippines:

  • World Balance (No. 7)
  • Sperry (No. 8)

Taiwan:

  • Birkenstock (No. 4)
  • Aso (No. 6)
  • Daphne (No. 8)
  • La New (No. 10)

Singapore:

  • Charles & Keith (No. 3)
  • Salvatore Ferragamo (No. 3)

Thailand:

  • Scholl (No. 3)
  • FitFlops (No. 9)

Brands 11-20 across the region (alphabetical order):

  • AoKang
  • Birkenstock
  • Charles & Keith
  • Clarks
  • Hush Puppies
  • Jimmy Choo
  • Lewre
  • Steve Madden
  • Timberland
  • Yves St Laurent (YSL)

 

SPORTSWEAR

Just dominate it - Nike is No. 1 in all 14 markets surveyed*, except three where it is No. 2 behind Adidas:

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Malaysia

Runner-up - Adidas is No. 2 in all 14 markets, except the three mentioned above.

Market-specific No. 3 brands:

  • Asics (Australia)
  • Columbia (Hong Kong)
  • Li Ning (China)
  • Mizuno (Japan, Taiwan)
  • New Balance (New Zealand)
  • Puma (India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Reebok (Indonesia)
  • Skechers (Philippines)
  • The North Face (Korea)

Brands 11-20 across the region (alphabetical order):

  • Champion
  • Columbia
  • Diadora *
  • Dunlop
  • Kappa
  • Mizuno
  • Northface
  • Oakley
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Timberland

Gotta run!

This article is filed under...
Top 10: Asia-Pacific's favourite brands in specific product and service categories

* The full list of markets surveyed is as follows: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

