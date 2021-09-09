Advertising Opinions
Xavier Rees
8 hours ago

The big talent crunch

The fact is there simply isn’t enough talent to go round right now. And its not all down to the pandemic. It's time to nurture our own and to look for new people from further afield, from beyond the borders of adland.

The big talent crunch

At first I thought it was just us. But every agency leader I’ve spoken to in the past month is saying the same – we are all struggling to hire enough talent. A whole series of events has converged to create a perfect storm that makes recruitment more challenging now than at any other time in my 25 years in advertising. The fact is: there simply isn’t enough talent to go round, right now.

The advertising industry isn’t alone here. From logistics to hospitality, employers are facing the worst staff shortages since the 1990s with job vacancies hitting 953,000 in the three months to July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

We’ve all worked so hard to keep our businesses in shape over the past 18 months. So the fact that adland’s phones are suddenly ringing off the hook – as brands remember how critical advertising is to their future growth – is cause for celebration. But there’s a catch – and every agency lucky enough to be growing right now finds itself fishing in a considerably smaller talent pool than it was pre pandemic.

This "talent crunch" is the result of many factors, some – but not all – stemming from the pandemic.

The industry had to make significant staff cuts over the past 18 months, and that’s forced good people out of the industry, whether they wanted to leave or not. Others, who kept their jobs, reassessed their careers and decided to focus their priorities elsewhere.

In the UK, and especially London, we’ve become used to the steady flow of people from around the world. Take Australia and New Zealand – we took the large pool of well-trained, media-agnostic talent that constantly flooded in from those countries for granted. But Covid travel restrictions have put paid to that for a while.

And then there’s good-old Brexit. With freedom of movement between the EU and UK now ended, securing a job in the UK is now more onerous, more costly – and consequently much less attractive – to the mass of EU talent from which we could previously draw freely. All of this adds up to a reduced pool of culturally and geographically diverse skills.

Some days, it feels a bit like we’re on the hunt for a hard-to-find property in an oversubscribed seaside town. But, as odd as it may sound, this situation also gives me cause for optimism.

The talent crunch could be just what we need to break out of all the navel-gazing that has been limiting our industry. “If you haven’t worked at ‘the right agency’, you’re not coming in” is a lazy, outdated point of view that still proliferates. And, if you haven’t worked in an agency at all then, too often, you don’t stand a chance.

The good news is that we now have no choice but to go beyond our normal practices; to actively seek out candidates from other backgrounds and industries who can bring new perspectives into our agencies. We would do well to heed a valuable piece of advice: “Hire for attitude, train for skill”. It’s a mantra that’s served me well, helped me find talent others have overlooked and provided me with my own opportunities of a lifetime.

Of course, it’s not simply a case of finding talent elsewhere – we also need to build, develop and nurture the people we already have. They matter. Let’s invest in our people and potential employees by training them to meet the renewed demand for our services.

Let’s also take note of what other industries are doing. We need to put pressure on the government to relax the post-Brexit immigration policies, making overseas recruitment easier, quicker and more attractive for candidates and agencies alike. Economists say a skills shortage could drive up wage prices and inflation. There have also been calls for a scheme allowing independent professional workers to come to the UK on a project-by-project basis. It’s a model that could work for advertising.

An injection of diverse talent will enable us to reassert Britain as a hotbed for commercial creativity. Diversity in experience, ethnicity, background, skills, ways of thinking and abilities will not just solve our current recruitment problem, it will protect the future of our industry.

At the other end of the crunch spectrum is the seismic shift in mindset that occurred during the pandemic and the resulting effect on employee expectations. Quick fixes to meet the need to adapt, from mental health schemes, to work-life balance initiatives and from learning and development opportunities to remote working have now become the norm and need to be invested in for the future.

For all those who left the industry (willingly or not), we need to make sure that this is a career they want to come back to. For any industry to thrive and attract the very best, it needs to be desirable. Sadly, that’s not necessarily the case for advertising at present (as many more eloquent articles than this have made clear).

However, we should remain confident. Advertising represents commercial creativity at its best. And the UK is one of the industry’s global powerhouses. The pride of making outstanding work, the dopamine rush of solving problems no other sector can crack, and just the energy of a great agency in full swing. These are all rare commodities in the world of business. And momentum is swinging our way; we offer clients a proven driver of growth, at a time when growth is greatly needed. It’s an exciting time to join an industry that’s in demand.

So while the talent crunch is a phenomenon affecting vast swathes of British and global business, let’s not wait for things to correct themselves naturally. We can and should act now – to accelerate our growth, not our decline.

 

Xavier Rees is chief executive of Havas London and Havas CX Helia

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again
Advertising
Jun 9, 2021
Lucinda Peniston-Baines

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad
Advertising
Jul 13, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?
Marketing
4 days ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping for its ‘work from office’ comeback
Advertising
Sep 1, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping ...

Just Published

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster
Media
24 minutes ago
Arvind Hickman

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster

FMCG giant said new agency set-up will support new 'Get on the frontline' marketing philosophy.

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent
Advertising
8 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent

The film features several stories of couples to help people understand the concept of consent, which goes way beyond just physical intimacy.

Celebrity Cruises asks ‘Isn’t it time’ to get back out there?’
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Celebrity Cruises asks ‘Isn’t it time’ to get back ...

Cruise line hits the seas — and airwaves — after a 16-month hiatus, with $40 million dollar global campaign.

Facebook plans targeting changes after ‘discriminatory’ job ads allowed in UK
Media
8 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Facebook plans targeting changes after ‘discriminato...

Campaign group Global Witness had ads approved that it asked not to be shown to women and people over the age of 55.