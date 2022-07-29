Marketing Analysis
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows

AWS and advertising sales were the growth driver for the tech giant.

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows

Amid faltering growth for its mainstay businesses, with revenue growth declining and a second consecutive net loss for the quarter, Amazon is leaning on its booming cloud services business, Amazon Web Services, and is building on its basket of advertising offerings with strong prospects. As a global recessions looms and existing supply chain concerns continue to bite, the tech giant reported a 7.2% growth in revenue to $121.2 billion, even as it slid to a net loss of $2 billion versus a profit of $7.8 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal. 

Despite the headwinds faced by competition such as Meta and Alphabet, Amazon's ad business continued to shine. This unit's revenue grew by 21% year-over-year, in the quarter. But this growth too was well down from the heady 88% this business experienced a year ago. "Right now, we still see strong advertising growth," Brian Olsavsky, CFO, Amazon, told analysts in a post-results call. "We're also... expanding our array of advertising products from our consumer websites to video opportunities, Twitch and others."

Dave Fildes, director of investor relations, provided more context around this expansion. He pointed out that the company has introduced interactive ads last year for streaming video content, things like Freevee, a streaming movie service and Amazon Music has as ad supported tier as well for audio ads. 

Amazon Freevee

Amazon is feeling the effects of having a business bloated by the pandemic, with too many employees and warehouses, weighing down its operations, especially in ecommerce. AWS continues to counter balance this sloth, with the unit's revenue growing over 33% to over $19.7 billion. AWS released as many as 200 products in the period, Amazon announced, bagging customers such as Delta Air Lines and Sweden's SKF as customers. 

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy contends the business is handling this flux well. “Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfilment network,” he stated in a media release. 

As consumers have returned to physical stores and events, with the pandemic easing Amazon's  juggernaut ecommerce business has slowed. Its online stores segment shrank 4%, even as physical stores' business continued to grow, up by 12% in this quarter. 

In terms of geographic presence, Amazon doesn't provide a granular breakdown. However, its international business' sales shrank by 12% and its operating profit of $362 million turned to a loss of $1.7 billion. The North America business grow by 10% on sales, but it too reported a loss—of $627 million.  

The company expects to post third-quarter revenue in the range of $125 and $130 billion, or a growth of 13% to 17%. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

6 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

9 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Related Articles

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores
News
Oct 29, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical ...

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
Apr 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly revenue past $100 billion
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly ...

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its domestic business in Japan
Advertising
Nov 12, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022

News from IAS, WFA, Havas and more. Plus, Asia Pacific online subscription video on demand (SVOD) is forecast to grow 19% in 2022 to US$24.6 billion.

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business
News
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business

BBDO’s Interone will continue its long-term partnership with BMW China and build a deeper integrated creative and digital business.

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?
Digital
1 day ago
Ramzi Chaabane

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?

China seems to be developing a whole new offer for the metaverse, just as it did with web 2.0.