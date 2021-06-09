Advertising Marketing Analysis Opinions
Lucinda Peniston-Baines
16 hours ago

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again

The battle for brains will be a big issue as agency life starts to return to normal. Marketers need to secure the best people before the over-servicing stops.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Marketers have benefited enormously from lockdown when it comes to their agency partners.

Agencies have been under the cosh and prepared to over-service their accounts to keep revenue coming in. Agency talent has been stuck at home, with work-life boundaries blurred to the extreme and ready to answer a call at a moment's notice at any time of day.

But that will all change as the new normal, or whatever it is we are calling the end of the pandemic, arrives. When agencies start returning to the office—and most will return for multiple reasons, young staff who like the social buzz and have smaller living space at home, for example—there will be a talent crunch that advertisers need to prepare for.

The crunch will be accelerated by the fact that many holding companies slashed headcount to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.

In the past year, we’ve seen Omnicom, WPP and Dentsu each cut about 6,000 positions and Interpublic about 4,000.

In short, there are fewer people to service the same number of brands. We are already seeing the impact of this with the same individuals frequently nominated on multiple RFPs across all disciplines.

These are people who we know are also supposed to be managing significant pieces of existing business for their agency. Really good talent is being pulled in multiple directions.

This talent tightening will be particularly critical in the increasingly high demand areas such as D2C and e-commerce, where the step change in the way we shop has meant more brands need to engage more directly with the people who actually buy their products.

That will create additional demand for agencies that can develop innovative loyalty and subscription propositions and there is a limited set of people and agencies who can deliver this kind of work on a truly global basis.

Additionally, production talent will also be in strong demand as big global brands seek to reduce costs on content by boosting in-house operations, while the need for people who can innovate around product development and routes to market is also high.

The challenge for marketers is to adopt a new approach that recognises that they can no longer simply expect talent to be at their beck and call.

Firstly, they need to give agencies more time to assemble teams and ideas. Call today for something you needed yesterday won’t work any more, unless you are prepared to compromise on the talent. Agencies will need more realistic and generous timelines.

Secondly, they need to accept that the unsustainable pace of working life in the lockdown cannot continue. Hours will become shorter and travel will become more regular so demands need to be managed much more carefully, with a greater respect for the mental health and work-life balance of agency colleagues.

Thirdly, project-based contracts may no longer be as effective. The pre-pandemic trend for more project work, where talent is switched on and off as required, may prove to be a false economy.

Mindful of recent job losses, the best talent may decide that they don't want to be part of an unstable relationship. Consistent, retained engagement with the best talent may be the only way to ensure they focus on your business.

As we all adapt to new ways of working and potentially a new hybrid system where some people are in the office and others are still at home for a few days a week, for example, there will be bumps along the road. Just as there were when we all adapted to home working.

One thing we know, however, is that things can’t continue as they have been, and that the year ahead will be hugely challenging for many businesses that rely on agency advice.

There is already evidence that the jobs market is hotting up as most of the big agency groups expect to see double-digit percentage increases in revenue in Q2 2021.

Smart marketers will want to ensure that they have the best agency talent on board to assist.

The smartest will be locking in the people they truly value right now.

Lucinda Peniston-Baines is co-founder and managing partner of The Observatory International.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

4 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

5 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

6 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

8 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas in a pandemic
Advertising
Apr 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas ...

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

Staging effective brand events as pandemic behaviours linger
Marketing
May 24, 2021
Tay Ling

Staging effective brand events as pandemic ...

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic life
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic...

Just Published

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of integration
PR
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of ...

Becker will lead integration of Edelman’s creative, intelligence and digital offerings.

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World Rugby women’s game
Marketing
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World ...

The deal aims to accelerate the development of Women in Rugby.

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media beauty parade
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media ...

WPP created a specialist shop for the client in 2013.

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift DEI in APAC
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift ...

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: Senior agency holding group executives remain positive about improving DEI performance, but seek expert help to guide their efforts in this field.